The Norman Police Department says further cuts to the department could mean five fewer officer positions — filled or unfilled — if the Norman City Council approves a proposed $500,000 budget reduction Tuesday night.
NPD Chief Kevin Foster released a statement late Friday that sounded an alarm about his department’s struggle to recruit and keep quality officers since last year — just days before the council could adopt the fiscal year ending 2022 budget. After last year’s cut to its proposed budget increase, nine empty officer positions were cut and several officers left for other departments or retired, The Transcript reported.
“Due to the current situation,” Foster’s statement reads, “I am truly concerned about our ability to continue to recruit a diverse group of top-tier applicants to the Norman Police Department. I am just as concerned that many of the great officers we currently have may leave for other locations where their jobs will be more secure and they have more opportunities to succeed. I am truly sorry that it has come to me having to send a statement like this, but I cannot stand idly by and watch this happen. As always, I am happy to discuss these issues with anyone. I love this community and thank you all for allowing me to be the Chief of Police here.”
Ward 1 Brandi Studley on Tuesday proposed the $500,000 reallocation to help pay for a mobile crisis unit to respond to mental health, addiction and non-emergency calls. The cost of a similar program in Eugene, Oregon — Crisis Helping Out On The Street — is $2.1 million annually.
So far, the council has set aside a $600,000 cut from last year’s NPD proposed budget increase. Studley wants $500,000 more, The Transcript reported.
NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said if that cut is approved, the NPD may be forced to slash five positions or training. Jensen declined to say if these positions would be the loss of existing officers or unfilled positions.
“To provide a complete answer, we would first have to know what portion of the budget the City Council is directing the funds to be removed from,” she said in a prepared statement. “A reduction of this amount could equate to a further reduction of five additional positions or significant cuts to services, materials, training, and supplies. Either way, the result will induce slower response times, reduced proactive policing efforts, further reduction of investigative capabilities and overall service reductions.”
A report on response times from May 2020 to June 1, 2021 was not immediately available due to changes to the criteria for Benchmark Cities Survey, for which response ranking is based, Jensen said.
According to NDP data, the department has 89 officers on patrol shifts, with 14 on long term leave. Its authorized commissioned staff level for the entire department is 171 since July 2020, down from 180 in May 2020 as it adjusted to the permanent loss of nine unfilled positions. As of June 1, 2021, there are 157 officers total, with 10 in cadet training.
With 75 out of 89 officers available for patrol shifts, Jensen said the department is “ typically operating at or below minimum staffing.”
“If we are going to allow for officers to take discretionary leave and participate in training, we need a minimum of 90 officers to achieve these staffing levels,” Jensen said. “If training and/or leave are restricted, minimum staffing could decrease to 76. However, this level of staffing can only be sustained for a short period of time before causing detrimental effects.
“If no discretionary leave or time for training is allowed, the minimum level could shift to 64. However, sustained operation with no access to discretionary leave and training is of great detriment.”
The NPD proposed fiscal year 2022 budget appeared to increase by $527,000 for administrative positions. Chief Kevin Foster said it was not an increase in staff, but the result of cutting equal funds from positions in staff services to pay for the administration positions, The Transcript reported Tuesday.
