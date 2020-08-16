NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 544 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday, including five new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 48,342, with 40,224 reported recoveries.
The Health Department also reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, bringing the statewide death total to 661.
Sunday’s five new cases bring Norman's cumulative case total to 1,551. The state has recorded 1,377 recoveries in Norman.
The state reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Norman. The Norman death toll stands at 31.
The state reported 13 new cases in Cleveland County and one new death, bringing the county case total to 3,192. The Health Department has reported 2,800 recoveries and 57 deaths in Cleveland County.
Cleveland County reported two deaths last week.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County remains in the yellow alert zone.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
