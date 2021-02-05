The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-related death, along with 59 new COVID-19 cases, in Norman on Friday.
The latest update brings Norman totals to 12,576 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 11,719 recoveries.
Norman’s COVID-related death toll is now at 120. Friday's death is the first the city has reported this week.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System show that local hospitalizations were down during the most recent data collection period.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,662 new cases statewide Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 399,727.
The state reports that it has vaccinated nearly as many Oklahomans as have contracted COVID-19. According to Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, at least 10% of Oklahomans have received at least their first vaccination dose.
"We're headed the right direction, but we need to get a lot more doses out," Bratzler said. "...If you have the chance to get the vaccine, please go get it. We really need to avoid some of the vaccine hesitancy that we've seen in the past — vaccines are incredibly safe."
The state reported 29 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll to 3,710. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped slightly Friday to 2,215, down from 2,233 Thursday.
Bratzler said Friday that while the state's mortality rate is still high, Oklahoma is seeing a far lower case incidence and test positivity rate than it was just a month ago. Still, Bratzler said, COVID-19 is still spreading at significant rates in some rural counties, and all Oklahomans should be taking precautions.
"Just because there's some really good news — a drop in the number of cases — we can't let our guard down at this point, because there is still community spread of this virus, and more than 2,000 Oklahomans are getting infected every single day right now," Bratzler said.
Thursday evening’s executive order report showed 951 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state, down from Wednesday's 1,008 statewide hospitalizations. This is the first time since early November that state hospitalization numbers have dipped below 1,000.
Bratzler also warned Friday that Oklahomans must continue taking precautions because of the new virus strains now circulating.
The U.K. variant has now been identified in 33 states, while strains from South Africa and Brazil have now shown up in a few U.S. cases. Bratzler said that the U.K. variant appears more transmissible and possibly more deadly than the current strain, while the Brazilian variant seems to be infecting people who have already contracted and recovered from COVID.
"We can't let our guard down, because the way to stop the spread of the variants is to wear masks, do physical distancing, do hand hygiene — we just have to stay vigilant at this point," Bratzler said.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 154 new cases Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 26,900.
The health department has reported 24,797 recoveries in the county.
Norman's latest death brings the Cleveland County death toll to 232.
Moore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,769. The city has recorded 38 COVID-related deaths.
While Friday morning’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, the county's seven-day new case average is at its lowest level in three months.
This week's map shows an average of 49.4 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, down from the 76.2 new case average recorded the week before. The new case average was last at a number below 50 in the state's Nov. 5 risk assessment map.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
