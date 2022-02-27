An emergence of the latest broadband cellular network technology in Norman is expected to bring opportunities for advancements to city infrastructure, rural access, healthcare and the private sector.
A November 2021 amendment to a city ordinance will allow more small cell wireless antennas to be installed around Norman, provided they meet the updated guidelines. The devices are installed to deliver more consistent 5G wireless broadband coverage throughout Norman.
5G, the fifth generation cellular network, is the modern worldwide standard in wireless connectivity. The connection boasts speeds of up to 100 times faster than its predecessor, 4G, which introduced the world to mobile broadband.
Alexandra Durcikova, professor of business infrastructure and cybersecurity at the University of Oklahoma, said the latency rate of 5G technology is one millisecond or less, which is faster than human visual processing.
“It also offers a dense connection,” Durcikova said. “You can have more devices that can connect at the same time. It has a capacity of 1,000 times more than 4g.”
Last spring, AT&T filed approximately 78 small cell applications with the city of Norman, but requirements for facilities initially resulted in only four successful applications.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the intent of the ordinance was to prevent “disrupting [Norman’s] other utilities and assets.”
The city’s Small Cell Ordinance was amended in November 2021 to allow for more wireless support structures for 5G devices in a certain area. New wireless support structures can be placed within a 500-foot radius, provided the carrier submits documentation detailing why the device can not be accommodated on an existing structure or pole.
5G effect on Norman services, quality of life
According to Qualcomm, a telecoms and wireless tech company, cities can use 5G connection to bring greater efficiencies to traffic and emergency services.
Pyle believes opportunity exists to fill in areas where coverage is currently lacking, which could be used to help emergency response.
“I think once all the 5G infrastructure is installed, we can improve services in our mobile data terminals for public safety,” Pyle said.
Durcikova said 5G can help cities like Norman have better electricity, gas and water meters, and a more efficient process for monitoring them.
The connectivity could change the way Normanites park their cars. Durcikova said theoretically, a driver could pull into a parking spot, and their credit card would automatically make a charge on their account.
City lights could connect to a network, and based on traffic conditions, lights could operate dynamically, she said. Smart light automation could also benefit emergency vehicles.
“Traffic lights can react to emergency vehicles approaching an intersection, and they will change the sides that need to turn green and red,” Durcikova said.
The latest wireless cellular broadband opens many possibilities for advancements in day-to-day goings on.
From garage doors that detect arrival and departure to light and lock control miles away from home, Durcikova said the actual depth of potential quality-of-life advancements through 5G have yet to be realized.
Durcikova anticipates the day when accessing the internet through a cable modem and router will be obsolete.
“People most likely won’t need an extra internet connection because it will be done through their cell phone providers,” Durcikova said.
What 5G densif
ication could mean for business operations
As modern technology advances, so does the ability to run a business more efficiently, particularly through automation.
In economic development, Pyle believes 5G will prove beneficial for business retention, expansion and attraction.
High speed connectivity is good for all three phases of economic development in addition to job creation, Pyle said.
He said when a company looks to expand into new markets, they now ask about existing infrastructure in the community.
Amazon and other retailers can utilize self-driving trucks to get products to consumers more methodically and faster with the connection that 5G brings.
Durcikova said a company could send an autonomous vehicle packed with drones that would also use the wireless connection.
“In a neighborhood, the truck will open, and drones will deliver the package and then return back to the truck,” Durcikova said. “It could then go either to a different neighborhood, or it will go back to the warehouse, where it’s going to be loaded by other robots.”
Walmart and Silicon Valley start-up Gatik have operated two autonomous box delivery trucks without a safety driver since August, CNBC reported in November 2021. The trucks are loaded with grocery orders at a fulfillment center, then taken to a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, Ark., where the retail giant is headquartered.
Impact on health care
5G could revolutionize multiple areas of healthcare, including telehealth, large medical file transfer, tracking at facilities and rapid updating treatment guidelines for patients.
Durcikova said the largest wave in healthcare due to 5G could be remote surgery, as the speed and low latency could support the technical and precise movements necessary for many operations.
The technology could allow for a surgery to be performed thousands of miles away, meaning improved health outcomes in rural areas with fewer specialists.
Telehealth could also become a more accessible option for rural areas in central Oklahoma, Durcikova said.
“A lot of people may want to see a physician online, but they have poor signals for video and phone connection,” Durcikova said.
Technology multiplies
As of Feb. 25, 16 site permits for small cell technology have been approved, according to Norman Public Works. These include two on Classen Boulevard, Flood Avenue and Brooks Street.
There are eight additional pending sites under review.
Pyle said with better and more accessible broadband, the possibilities are seemingly endless.
“Technology like 5G is advancing the curve of innovation, at a geometric rate, and I think it’s fascinating to see how fast and how far this technology has gone.”