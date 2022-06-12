The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for May 26 through June 1.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
2803 24th Ave. NW — Medcore Properties, Assisted Living Building, $27,809,773, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
320 12th Ave. SE, Suite 100 — L & S Development LLC, Vapor Lax Remodel, $150,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
757 Asp Ave. — MB Real Estate-IV LLC, Cupbop Restaurant Remodel, $8,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
2900 Oak Tree Ave., Building 11 — Ash University Greens LP, 2900 Apartments Repair Fire Damage in Apartments 103 & 203, $40,000 (Combined), Ward 7
430 S. James Garner Ave. — 430 S LLC, CSO Development Repair Fire Damage Unit 6, $60,000, Ward 4
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
602 N. Findlay Ave. — City of Norman, Construction Trailer, $35,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Multi-Family New Construction:
719 Deans Row Ave. — Broyles, Ryan, Broyles Real Estate Apartment Building, $1,100,000, Ward 4
Interior Finish:
2345 Industrial Blvd. — Security National Bank & Trust-Trustee, Shearer Supplies Warehouse/Office, $250,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3308 Broce St. — Fowler Realty LLC, New Life Bible Church Sanctuary Renovation, $85,000, Ward 8
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
422 E. Main St. — EDO LLC, Lazy Circles Brewing Streetery Dining, $2,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Three permits for new single-family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,055,471. The average reported value was $351,824, zero (0) of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Fourteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $631,945, one of which was a storm shelter.
• One fire repair permit was issued for 1220 Newbury Dr.
• Six applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,488,560. The average reported value was $414,760.
• Three applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $351,000.
