Ring Energy announces results of redetermination of credit facility
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Ring Energy Inc. announced that the borrowing base under its senior revolving credit facility was successfully reaffirmed at its current level of $350 million. Key highlights include the following:
• Reaffirmation of the borrowing base at $350 million.
• Easing of the minimum required oil hedges for calendar 2022 from 4,000 barrels per day to 3,100 Bbls/d, which is fully covered by oil hedges currently in place.
• Enhances price optionality and increases forecasted 2021 cash flow generation; and
Next regularly scheduled bank redetermination will be on or around Nov. 1.
Independence Energy to combine with Contango
HOUSTON and FORT WORTH, Texas — Independence Energy LLC and Contango Oil & Gas Co. announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction.
The combination, which was unanimously approved by both companies’ Boards of Directors, will create a premier, diversified and low leverage U.S. independent oil and gas company focused on consolidation.
Independence is a diversified, well-capitalized upstream oil and gas business built and managed by KKR’s Energy Real Assets team with a scaled portfolio of low-decline, producing assets with meaningful reinvestment opportunities for low-risk growth across the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Permian and Mid-Continent.
Since 2011, KKR’s Energy Real Assets team has been executing on a consistent cash flow and risk-based strategy, complemented by deep industry expertise, responsible investment practices and the broader capabilities of KKR’s global platform.
KKR is a leading global investment firm investing in a diverse range of energy sources and committed to investing in a stable energy transition, one that supports the energy needs of today in a responsible manner while also contributing to a cleaner tomorrow.
Contango is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its portfolio of low-decline, producing assets primarily in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rockies areas.
Contango has a proven track record of complementing that production and cash flow via acquisitions, having completed four significant acquisitions in the last 18 months.
Upon completion of the transaction, Independence shareholders will own approximately 76 percent and Contango shareholders will own approximately 24 percent of the combined company.
Based on Contango’s closing stock price of $5.62 on June 7 and pursuant to the terms of the proposed transaction, the combined company will have an initial equity market capitalization of approximately $4.8 billion and enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion.
VAALCO hosts general meeting
HOUSTON — VAALCO Energy Inc. held its Annual General Meeting on June 3 and outlined near-term value drivers to support accretive growth and generate shareholder returns. Key highlights include the following:
• Execute 2021/2022 drilling and workover program offshore Gabon at Etame
targeting an increase of 7,000 – 8,000 gross barrels of oil per day with significant recoverable reserves conversion;
• Maintain operational excellence, cost discipline and strong balance sheet:
• Replacing the existing FPSO with an FSO at Etame in Q3 2022 could reduce VAALCO’s annual operating costs by 15% to 25%;
• Materially de-risking funding of 2021/2022 drilling program and forecasted FSO conversion costs through hedging;
• Unlock meaningful potential in Equatorial Guinea by reviewing near-term production development opportunities on Block P; and
• Continue to pursue value accretive opportunities within VAALCO’s strategic focus area in West Africa.
Vista announces completion of financial restructuring, new leadership
FORT WORTH, Texas — V SandCo LLC, formerly Vista Proppants and Logistics LLC and dba Vista Sand, announced that following its successful emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings in November, Steve Herron was named executive chairman of Vista’s board of directors.
The company also announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the hiring of Michael Miclette as President and Tony Curcio as executive vice president of sales.
During his career, Herron has founded and built several successful businesses revolving around large scale industrial sand supply and distribution. He is a licensed geologist and has spoken and published extensively on the geology of industrial minerals, sustainable development, stakeholder engagement and urban resource development.
Herron has been credited with the geologic discovery of the first regional sand play in Nebraska, the first pure play sand logistics company, and he was the first geologist to commercialize the West Texas Sandhills. The commercialization of the Sandhills is considered one of the most significant discoveries of oilfield minerals in the past several decades.
Herron earned a Bachelor of Arts in Geology from Hanover College, a Master of Science in Geology from Ball State University, and a Certificate in Strategic Marketing Management from Harvard Business School.
Miclette has more than 27 years of engineering, operations management and leadership development experience in industrial minerals having worked in Ohio, Michigan, Colorado, California and Texas. He most recently served as Director of Operations for Pioneer Sands LLC, a subsidiary of Pioneer Natural Resources.
Curcio is a senior sales executive with proven experience in driving growth, development and sustainability for various organizations within the oilfield industry, and has a deep knowledge of the industry’s supply chain, material handling, logistics services and regulations.
He most recently served as vice president of sales and business development for Silica Services LLC. Prior to that, Mr. Curcio served as National Sales Manager for Hi-Crush Inc..
Separately, Vista announced that it recently moved its corporate offices to 6050 Southwest Blvd, Suite 300, Fort Worth, TX 76109. The respective addresses for the company’s field offices remain unchanged.
Buchanan Technologies obtains certification
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Buchanan Technologies announced that it has completed the Service Organization Control 2 Type 2 certification for its Managed Services system.
Conducted by Moss Adams, a fully integrated professional services firm, the certification asserts that Buchanan’s managed services practices and related policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy for the review period of June 1, 2020, to Feb. 28.
Moss Adams’ testing of Buchanan Technologies’ controls included examination of their policies and procedures around control environment, communication and information, risk assessment, monitoring activities, control activities, logical and physical access controls, system operations, change management, risk mitigation, and other critical operational areas.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.