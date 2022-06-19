The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 2-8.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

New Construction:

2803 24th Ave. NW — Medcore Properties Medcore Garage Buildings 1 & 2, $200,000 (Combined), Ward 8

Interior Finish:

2081 24th Ave. NW — University Town Center II LLC, Mo’Bettahs Restaurant, $400,000, Ward 8

1904 24th Ave. NW — UTC 8 LLC, Swig Restaurant, $225,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

1607 24th Ave. NW — Sooner Investment Group, Crumbl Cookies Carryout Bakery Remodel, $190,000, Ward 8

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:

New Shell Construction:

4361 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Shell Building #27, $700,000, Ward 8

New Construction:

3301 24th Ave. NW — NFL Learning Norman, OK, The Learning Experience Daycare, $3,200,000, Ward 8

Interior Finish:

4361 Adams Rd., Suite 101, 111, & 121 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes $300,000 (Combined), Ward 8 

3725 N. Flood Ave. — Tecumseh-Flood SB LLC, Starbucks Coffee, $425,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

2316 W. Lindsey St. — Realty Income CK1 LLC, Casey’s General Store Remodel/Addition, $1,349,635, Ward 2

3000 12th Ave. NW — Surely Construction LLC, DS Cannabis LLC Medical Marijuana, $200,000, Ward 8

927 N. Flood Ave., Suite 103 — JS Properties of Norman LLC, The Child’s Room LLC Childcare Remodel, $2,000, Ward 4

Foundation Only:

602 N. Findlay Ave. — City of Norman, Norman Senior Wellness Center, $569,000, Ward 4

905 E. Rock Creek Rd. — Northeast Baptist Church Inc., NE Baptist Church Sanctuary Addition, $93,000, Ward 6

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

Interior Finish:

2751 36th Ave. NW, Suite 129 — 36 North LLC, Dr. Rowe Chiropractor Office, $45,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

105 W. Main St. — P W K H LLC, Benvenuti’s Roof/Enclose Patio, $10,000, Ward 4

1017 N. Flood Ave. — Brentwood Pointe Partners, Push Xotics Medical Marijuana Remodel, $30,000, Ward 4

Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:

15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Construction Trailer #2, $10,000, Ward 5

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Eight permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $3,011,060. The average reported value was $376,383, six of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.

• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 5750 72nd Ave. NE.

• Twenty-six permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $490,870, eight (8) of which were storm shelters.

• Two applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $660,200. The average reported value was $330,100.

• Eight applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $350,217.

• One demolition application was submitted for 4400 W. Main St. Lot 97.

