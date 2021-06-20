The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for May 27 through June 2.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
1201 W. Boyd St. — Astara LLC,Therafun Therapy Office Remodel, $400,000, Ward 2
1008 24th Ave. NW — Lashar, Kelly, Restore Behavioral Health Office Remodel, $280,000, Ward 2
209 E. Main St. — Adair, Zach, Apple Tree Retail Remodel, $70,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
5391 108th Ave. SE — Farah, Victoria Ann and Roger A., Foreign Farmers Inc. Medical Marijuana, $35,000, Ward 5
Addition/Alteration:
119 W. Boyd St. — Asp Street Investments, Landlord Remodel, $75,000, Ward 4
4680 W. Franklin Rd. — Payne, Bruce, Verizon New Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 8
Foundation:
2000 Ann Branden Blvd. — Norman Regional Hospital Department, NRH East Emergency, $920,000, Ward 5
Parking Lot:
3110 W. Franklin Rd., City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park South Side Parking Expansion, $350,000, Ward 8
Fire Repair:
798 Asp Ave. — Three Twenty Nine Partners II Oklahoma Locker Room Repair Fire Damage, $50,000, Ward 4
Multi‐Family Fire Repair:
2815 Dewey Ave., Apartment 13 — CC Emerald LLC‐Und 47% Int., Emerald Green Apartments Repair Structure Damage, $28,985, Ward 7
401 12th Ave. SE, Building 34, Units 312 and 313 — 312 Wagner, Delcia Cottonwood Apartments Repair Fire Damage, $16,659, Ward 1
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
2117 W. Lindsey St. — Nacionales LLC, Stough Group Construction Trailer/Office, $4,788, Ward 2
2601 24th Ave. SE — Crosspointe Church, NRHS Groundbreaking Tent for Event June 3, $3,602, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
5600 W. Tecumseh Rd., Building 2 and Building 3 — Nguten, Henry and Ngocanh T., Evergreen Lounge Medical Marijuana, $100,000 (Combined), Ward 3
Interior Finish:
1900 24th Ave. NW — UTC 8 LLC, Swig Restaurant, $225,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
5600 W. Tecumseh Rd., Building 1 — Nguten, Henry and Ngocanh, T. Evergreen Lounge Medical Marijuana Remodel, $10,000, Ward 3
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Fifteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $5,559,960. The average reported value was $370,664, three of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Seventeen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $637,442, six of which were storm shelters.
• Twelve applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $3,436,170. The average reported value was $286,348.
• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $67,625.
