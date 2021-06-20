VAALCO secures rig for drilling campaign
HOUSTON, — VAALCO Energy Inc. announced that, in conjunction with its drilling program planned to begin later this year, it has executed a contract with Borr Jack-Up XIV Inc. to drill two development wells and two appraisal wellbores with options to drill additional wells.
The contract provides, among other things, that the drilling rig can be on location as early as December, with exact timing dependent on other commitments related to the rig.
Axele named top supply chain project
DALLAS — Axele LLC, a Transportation Management System company, announced that the company was selected as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021 from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
Axele wins for a project that involved multiple parties, including Owner Operators Cooperative (OOC) and its network of Owner Operators. The carriers get paid quicker, find loads more speedily and can grow businesses faster.
OOC implemented the Axele TMS so co-op members don't have to find their loads and, instead, OOC finds loads for truckers. Axele also handles dispatch, invoicing and driver settlement.
Axele developed an API to integrate with Apex Capital for factoring. With Apex Factoring, carriers compile all invoices in documents received from drivers to invoice the customer. Invoices are auto-created in the portal, and the documents are entered once.
Using Apex Factoring, the carriers get paid immediately instead of waiting to get paid by the freight broker or shipper.
Previously, OOC was spending six to eight hours a week to create invoices and attach documents manually. OOC is now saving four to five hours out of the six spent creating invoices.
AutoScheduler.ai named top supply chain project
AUSTIN, Texas — AutoScheduler.ai announced that the company has been selected as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021 from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
AutoScheduler was chosen for automating the complex planning process day over day at a large, global process manufacturer, reducing the time needed for the planning team to create a dock schedule.
The site had to add two overflow facilities for additional storage, few carriers met appointment times and the facility had high demand. They were struggling with coordinating all activities and often saw a massive number of re-picked pallets for customer orders.
To help resolve the challenges, the AutoScheduler solution was brought in to automate complex planning and orchestrate activities like inbound sequencing, bring-backs from outside facilities, replenishment, case pick and loading sequences to ensure all shipments get out on time in full.
Ring Energy provides program update
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Ring Energy Inc. provided an update on its previously announced program to drill and complete three wells on the company’s top tier Northwest Shelf acreage, targeting Ring’s highest rate-of-return projects in Yoakum County, Texas.
The Bevo 664 C #2H well came online May 1, the Bevo 664 A #4H came online May 27, and the Bevo 664 A #3H came online May 30. All three wells started producing oil within three to four days of coming online.
During the last seven days, the three wells combined have achieved an average of approximately 300 barrels of oil per day per well. The company’s working interest in each of the three wells is approximately 74%.
Usio announces uplisting to Nasdaq
SAN ANTONIO — Usio Inc. announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market®. Common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market® on Tuesday under the company's current ticker symbol, USIO.
A listing on the Nasdaq Global Market® is considered an indicator of status and success for companies that qualify for listing. Listed companies must satisfy stringent financial, liquidity and corporate governance requirements, both initially and on an ongoing basis.
Pinnacle celebrates 15 years
PASADENA, Texas — Pinnacle celebrated its 15th anniversary as a company.
Founded in 2006 by Ryan and Jennifer Sitton, Pinnacle started with a mission to change the world by helping heavy processing facilities such as refineries, chemical plants and water treatment plants operate safer and more reliably.
Pinnacle has continued to pursue its vision of making the world reliable through the launch of its corporate venture fund, Pinnacle Ventures, and the publishing of two quarterly Economics of Reliability reports for the refining and water industries. In April, Pinnacle introduced a new reliability methodology called Quantitative Reliability Optimization, which enables faster and more effective digital transformation in the reliability space.
In addition, Pinnacle also recognized the 10th anniversary of its corporate headquarters being located in Pasadena, Texas. Pinnacle also has offices located in Chicago, Illinois, Rotterdam, The Netherlands and Sacramento, California and has served customers in more than 30 countries.
