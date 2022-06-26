The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 9-15.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
2067 24th Ave. NW — University Town Center, Shell Building OP-21, $1,017,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
2803 24th Ave. NW — Medcore Properties, Memory Care Building, $27,809,773 (Combined), Ward 8
Multi-Family New Construction:
617 Jenkins Ave. — Riley on Jenkins LLC, The Wedge Apartment Building, $2,500,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
222 S. Porter Ave. — Wilson Company LLC, Yellow Dog Coffee Co., $35,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
7795 E. Indian Hills Rd. — Moses, Jimmie Paul, Verizon Wireless Tower, $125,000, Ward 6
10355 E. Lindsey St. — Devra Ann and Sean Madden, Madden Farms LLC Medical Marijuana, $5,000, Ward 5
Interior Finish:
2751 36th Ave. NW, Suite 129 — 36 North LLC, Dr. Rowe Chiropractor Medical Office, $45,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2320 W. Main St. — Realty Income CK1 LLC, Casey’s General Store Remodel/Addition, $1,317,780, Ward 2
3308 Broce Ct. — Fowler Realty LLC, New Life Bible Church Sanctuary Renovation, $85,000, Ward 8
12999 E. Imhoff Rd. — Byrd, Ruby L-Rev Trt-Trustee, T-Mobile New Antennas, $16,500, Ward 5
10790 E. Lindsey St. — Yarber, Richard, T-Mobile New Antennas, $16,500, Ward 5
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of OK, Construction Trailer, $10,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
4260 28th Ave. NW — Franklin Business Park LLC, Sterling Property Management Office Building, $1,800,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 107 — Classen Landing LLC, Fade N Up Barber Shop, $50,000, Ward 4
2065 24th Ave. NW — University Town Center LLC, MOD Pizza Restaurant, $400,000, Ward 8
Parking Lot:
527 E. Main St. — Davis, Taylor, ByDavis Offices Concrete Patio, $4,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eight permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,815,470. The average reported value was $351,934, five of which applied to the city’s
Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and one to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Seventeen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $2,902,224, two of which were storm shelters.
• One demolition permit was issued for 221 E. Boyd St.
• Seven applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $1,846,696. The average reported value was $263,814.
• Nine applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $150,400.
— Submitted Content