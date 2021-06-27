The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 10-16.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
2320 Beverly Hills St. — Love & Sanity LLC, Top Quality Door Warehouse Building, $310,000, Ward 2
Interior Finish:
109 E. Tonhawa St., Suite 120 — Paramount Investment Management LLC, Equity Brewing Co. LLC Brewery/Tap Room Remodel, $20,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
2320 Beverly Hills St. — Love & Sanity LLC, Top Quality Door Office/Showroom Remodel, $110,000, Ward 2
1218 Lindsey Plaza Dr. — Otto, John F. and Patti M., University Animal Hospital Office Addition, $220,000, Ward 1
5511 E. Lindsey St. — Stinson, Sherri and Jan, AT&T New Antennas on Existing Tower, $15,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
1900 24th Ave. NW — UTC 8 LLC, UNP Building G, $800,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
524 Interstate Dr. — Wiregrass Development LLC, America’s Car‐Mart Sales Office and Detail Shop Buildings, $950,000 (Combined), Ward 3
1451 12th Ave. SE Tinker Federal Credit Union TFCU Bank Building $3,000,000, Ward 1
Interior Finish:
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 134 — Rieger LLC, Landlord Remodel, $100,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
4200 28th Ave. NW — Bellwoode LLC, Landlord Improvements, $300,000, Ward 8
1800 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 104 — Rieger LLC, Landlord Improvements, $100,000, Ward 8
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
1451 12th Ave. SE — Tinker Federal Credit Union, Construction Trailer/Office, $1,800, Ward 1
Demolition:
1002 N. Porter Ave. — Moonlight Land Ownership, Commercial Building, Not Reported, Ward 4
215 N. Ponca Ave. — Norman Public Schools, Longfellow Middle School Gateway and Patterson Buildings, Not Reported, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
227 W. Main St. — GBDental Holdings LLC, Dos Gringos Taco Park Two Storage Containers, $8,000, Ward 4
Interior Finish:
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Rieger LLC, Uncle Pete Enterprises Medical Marijuana, $125,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
210 N. Flood Ave. — Loeffler & Ashford Invest LLC, Shirley Angels Daycare Center Remodel, $15,000, Ward 4
235 W. Duffy St. — St. Johns Episcopal Church, Daycare Remodel, $3,000, Ward 4
2497 9th Ave. NE — Felder, Thomas Robert Living Trust, T‐Mobile Antenna Upgrade/Replace, $30,000, Ward 6
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
2308 108th Ave. SE — Traw, John M., Two Construction Trailers, $21,910, Ward 5
3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park South Construction Trailer, $3,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eight permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,718,150. The average reported value was $214,769, four of which applied to the city’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Twenty permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $231,849, six (6) of which were storm shelters.
• Two permits for demolition were issued for 925 S. Flood Ave. & 2617 Morning Glory Dr.
• Six applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $2,330,428. The average reported value was $388,405.
• Five applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $150,200, one of which was a storm shelter.
