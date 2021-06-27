Axele named to top green providers list
DALLAS — Axele LLC announced that the company was named to Food Logistics 2021 Top Green Providers list.
Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering product movement through the global cold food supply chain.
Axele wins for its intelligent transportation management system for truckload carriers, which helps them automate processes, increase efficiencies and grow profits. For cold food and beverage carriers, reducing truck miles helps with green initiatives.
The Axele TMS offers smart trip planning to reduce out-of-route miles. Smart trip planning provides the most advantageous stops for fuel and rest.
The software also reduces deadhead miles where empty trucks eat up mileage without carrying a load. By connecting deliveries with pick-ups, trucks can eliminate traveling without a load. An empty truck wastes fuel and increases carbon emissions.
Axele TMS integrates with ELD, telematics and GPS devices for real-time truck tracking. If the driver veers away from the planned route, management will know and can contact the driver for details. Cold food and beverage carriers need to take the most optimal route to ensure that deliveries are made on time, so products do not spoil.
Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in this month's print issue.
AutoScheduler.ai named to top green providers list
AUSTIN, Texas — AutoScheduler.ai announced that the company was named to Food Logistics 2021 Top Green Providers list.
Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain.
AutoScheduler.ai was chosen for accelerating the capabilities of existing Warehouse Management Systems to help organizations solve challenges like poor OTIF, dock schedule conflicts, inefficient workforce allocation and having too many unnecessary intra-campus moves.
Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry.
The editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.