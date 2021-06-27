Devon Energy establishes new environmental targets
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that it is establishing new environmental performance targets focused on reducing the carbon intensity of its operations, minimizing freshwater use, and engaging constructively with its value chain.
Key target highlights include the following:
• Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for Scopes 1 and 2 by 2050
• Reduce Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 50% by 2030
• Reduce methane emissions intensity by 65% by 2030
• Achieve flaring intensity of 0.5% or lower by 2025 and eliminate routine flaring by 2030
• Continue to advance water recycling rate and to use 90% or more non-freshwater for completions activities in the most active operating areas within the Delaware Basin
• Engage value chain in assessment of performance in key environmental, social, and governance areas
Devon Energy schedules earnings release
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that it will report second-quarter results Aug. 3, after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The earnings release and presentation for the second-quarter results will be available on the company’s website, devonenergy.com.
The company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Aug. 4, which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors.
A webcast link to the conference call will be provided at devonenergy.com. A replay will be available following the call.
