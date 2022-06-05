The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for May 19-25.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

New Construction:

2803 24th Ave. NW — Medcore Properties, Independent Living Building #2 $27,809,773 (Full Project Cost), Ward 8

Interior Finish:

3421 24th Ave. NW, Suite 101 — NW Norman Medical Center LLC, OU Health Pediatric Specialist, $469,600, Ward 8

480 24th Ave. NW, Suite 152 — SKM Development LLC, OEC Relocated Offices, $50,000, Ward 2

Addition/Alteration:

600 48th Ave. SE — Norman School District 29, Washington Elementary Shelter Addition, $2,300,000, Ward 1

3310 108th Ave. NE — Norman School District 29, Lakeview Elemementary ADA Workroom Remodel & Shelter Addition, $2,080,000 (Combined), Ward 5

1809 Stubbeman Ave. — Norman School District 29, Norman North Band/Shelter Addition, $3,693,047, Ward 8

621 Sunrise St. — Norman Public Schools, Kennedy Elementary Renovation, $70,000, Ward 1

1809 Stubbeman Ave. — Norman School District 29, Norman North Wrestling/Shelter Addition, $1,216,614, Ward 8

119 W. Boyd St. — Asp Street Investments, Landlord Remodel, $75,000, Ward 4

Fire Repair:

2380 Industrial Blvd. — Hansmeyer, Eugene W. & Nancy Y., CNG Conversions Repair Fire Damage, $230,000, Ward 8

Multi-Family Repair:

4701 Heritage Place Dr., Building 1 — Northstar Properties, Savannah Ridge Apts. Balcony Replacement, $11,500, Ward 3

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:

New Shell Building:

3500 Wellsite Dr. — Wishnuck Investments LLC, Windstone Const. New Warehouse Building, $300,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

1098 168th Ave. NE — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, T-Mobile New Antennas on Tower, $15,000, Ward 5

Multi-Family Fire Repair:

1311 Rebecca Ln. — Brown, Dyanna L., Columns Condo’s Repair Fire Damage, $61,820, Ward 2

Temporary Building/ Construction Trailer:

2301 Goddard Ave. — City of Norman, Crossland Const. Construction Trailer, $10,000, Ward 8

4343 N. Flood Ave. — Victory Family Church Inc., Graduation Tent May 22-June 13, Not Reported, Ward 8

2905 Caretta Ct. — Colony Fine Homes LLC, Construction Trailer, $10,000, Ward 5

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Construction:

10355 E. Lindsey St. — Madden, Debra Ann & Sean, Madden Farms LLC Medical Marijuana Buildings, $5,000, Ward 5

New Shell Construction:

2345 Industrial Blvd. — Security National Bank & Tr-Trustee, BTS Industrial Warehouse/Office, $3,000,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

927 N. Flood Ave., Suite 103 — JS Properties of Norman LLC, The Child’s Room LLC, $2,000, Ward 4

3720 W. Robinson St., Suite 112 — Brookhaven Village Plaza LLC, Henry Home Interiors Remodel, $150,000, Ward 3

757 Asp Ave. — MB Real Estate-IV LLC, Cupbop Restaurant Remodel, $8,000, Ward 4

109 E. Tonhawa St. — Paramount Investment Management LLC, Equity Brewing Remodel, $15,000, Ward 4

Multi-Family Foundation Only:

209 W. Apache St. — 209 W. Apache LLC, CSO Development Townhouse/Apartment, $60,000, Ward 4

Multi-Family Fire Repair:

2900 Oak Tree Ave., Building 11, Apt. 103 & 203 — Ash University Greens LP, 2900 Apartments Repair Fire Damage, $40,000 (Combined), Ward 7

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Ten permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,531,070. The average reported value was $253,107, eight of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.

• Fifteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $393,502, four of which were storm shelters.

• Three demolition permits were issued: one for 209 W. Apache St., one for 11717 Alameda St. and one for 765 Jenkins Ave.

• Two applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $978,040. The average reported value was $489,020.

• One application for a new manufactured home was submitted for 5750 72nd Ave. NE.

• Eleven applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $292,533, two of which were storm shelters.

— Submitted Content

Tags

Trending Video