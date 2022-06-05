The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for May 19-25.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
2803 24th Ave. NW — Medcore Properties, Independent Living Building #2 $27,809,773 (Full Project Cost), Ward 8
Interior Finish:
3421 24th Ave. NW, Suite 101 — NW Norman Medical Center LLC, OU Health Pediatric Specialist, $469,600, Ward 8
480 24th Ave. NW, Suite 152 — SKM Development LLC, OEC Relocated Offices, $50,000, Ward 2
Addition/Alteration:
600 48th Ave. SE — Norman School District 29, Washington Elementary Shelter Addition, $2,300,000, Ward 1
3310 108th Ave. NE — Norman School District 29, Lakeview Elemementary ADA Workroom Remodel & Shelter Addition, $2,080,000 (Combined), Ward 5
1809 Stubbeman Ave. — Norman School District 29, Norman North Band/Shelter Addition, $3,693,047, Ward 8
621 Sunrise St. — Norman Public Schools, Kennedy Elementary Renovation, $70,000, Ward 1
1809 Stubbeman Ave. — Norman School District 29, Norman North Wrestling/Shelter Addition, $1,216,614, Ward 8
119 W. Boyd St. — Asp Street Investments, Landlord Remodel, $75,000, Ward 4
Fire Repair:
2380 Industrial Blvd. — Hansmeyer, Eugene W. & Nancy Y., CNG Conversions Repair Fire Damage, $230,000, Ward 8
Multi-Family Repair:
4701 Heritage Place Dr., Building 1 — Northstar Properties, Savannah Ridge Apts. Balcony Replacement, $11,500, Ward 3
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Shell Building:
3500 Wellsite Dr. — Wishnuck Investments LLC, Windstone Const. New Warehouse Building, $300,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1098 168th Ave. NE — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, T-Mobile New Antennas on Tower, $15,000, Ward 5
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
1311 Rebecca Ln. — Brown, Dyanna L., Columns Condo’s Repair Fire Damage, $61,820, Ward 2
Temporary Building/ Construction Trailer:
2301 Goddard Ave. — City of Norman, Crossland Const. Construction Trailer, $10,000, Ward 8
4343 N. Flood Ave. — Victory Family Church Inc., Graduation Tent May 22-June 13, Not Reported, Ward 8
2905 Caretta Ct. — Colony Fine Homes LLC, Construction Trailer, $10,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
10355 E. Lindsey St. — Madden, Debra Ann & Sean, Madden Farms LLC Medical Marijuana Buildings, $5,000, Ward 5
New Shell Construction:
2345 Industrial Blvd. — Security National Bank & Tr-Trustee, BTS Industrial Warehouse/Office, $3,000,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
927 N. Flood Ave., Suite 103 — JS Properties of Norman LLC, The Child’s Room LLC, $2,000, Ward 4
3720 W. Robinson St., Suite 112 — Brookhaven Village Plaza LLC, Henry Home Interiors Remodel, $150,000, Ward 3
757 Asp Ave. — MB Real Estate-IV LLC, Cupbop Restaurant Remodel, $8,000, Ward 4
109 E. Tonhawa St. — Paramount Investment Management LLC, Equity Brewing Remodel, $15,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Foundation Only:
209 W. Apache St. — 209 W. Apache LLC, CSO Development Townhouse/Apartment, $60,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
2900 Oak Tree Ave., Building 11, Apt. 103 & 203 — Ash University Greens LP, 2900 Apartments Repair Fire Damage, $40,000 (Combined), Ward 7
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Ten permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,531,070. The average reported value was $253,107, eight of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Fifteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $393,502, four of which were storm shelters.
• Three demolition permits were issued: one for 209 W. Apache St., one for 11717 Alameda St. and one for 765 Jenkins Ave.
• Two applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $978,040. The average reported value was $489,020.
• One application for a new manufactured home was submitted for 5750 72nd Ave. NE.
• Eleven applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $292,533, two of which were storm shelters.
— Submitted Content