Dragon boat festivities have returned in parts of China for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019 as restrictions are lifted along with a major drop in COVID-19 cases. A historic area in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou staged boat displays and other celebrations Friday to mark the holiday that commemorates the death more than 2,200 years ago of a revered poet and government minister. Along with displays of boats and traditional races that were not held this year, the holiday is marked by the consumption of steamed rice dumplings cooked with meat and peanuts and wrapped in green leaves. China recorded just 74 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and restrictions have been eased.