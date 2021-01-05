The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-related death in Norman Tuesday as the city recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases.
Norman’s cumulative case total is now at 9,904, with 8,759 recoveries.
The latest COVID-19 death in Norman brings the city's death toll to 90.
The Cleveland County Health Department began its first vaccination clinic on Tuesday at Norman’s Sooner Mall. While signups for the clinic are closed for the foreseeable future, the state is launching a portal for vaccination signups, and the CCHD will hold more clinics in coming weeks.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,497 new cases in the state Tuesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 308,268. Tuesday's new case number is the lowest reported in a week.
The state reported 19 additional deaths on Tuesday, placing Oklahoma’s death toll at 2,571.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose slightly to 3,498 on Tuesday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers released Monday evening showed 1,909 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number is down one person from the 1,910 hospitalizations the state reported in its Thursday update last week.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 126 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 20,518. The Health Department has reported 17,770 recoveries in the county.
Two of the latest state deaths occurred in Cleveland County, including the newest Norman death. Cleveland County has now recorded 168 COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 30 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,398. None of the latest Oklahoma deaths were in Moore, which has recorded 27 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map showed a daily average of 83.1 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 18-24, the highest weekly average the county has ever recorded.
NPS returns to school Wednesday; the district's case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
