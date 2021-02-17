The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-related death in Norman Wednesday as the city saw 62 new COVID-19 cases.
The latest update brings Norman’s totals to 13,119 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 12,318 recoveries.
The latest reported death brings Norman’s COVID-related death toll to 131. The city has recorded five additional deaths in the last week.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System Monday showed that like statewide hospitalizations, local COVID hospitalizations continue to trend down.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,078 new cases statewide Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 415,858.
The state reported 28 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state death toll to 4,089. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again on Wednesday to 1,162, down from 1,245 on Tuesday.
Tuesday evening’s executive order report, the first of the week, showed 711 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide. The number is down from the 755 hospitalizations the state last reported Friday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,147.
The health department has reported 26,365 recoveries in the county. Wednesday's additional Norman death brings the county death toll to 253.
Moore reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,020. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Last Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case average is at its lowest level in three months.
The latest map shows an average of 49.4 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, down from the 76.2 new case average recorded the week before. The new case average was last at a number below 50 in the state’s Nov. 5 risk assessment map.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
