The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-related death in Norman on Saturday as the city saw 62 new COVID-19 cases.
Norman has reported 12,311 COVID-19 cases and 11,337 recoveries.
The latest death places Norman’s COVID-related death toll at 115. The city has recorded 26 of those deaths in the new year alone, and 11 of them in the last week.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System show that local hospitalizations were up slightly during the week of Jan. 9-15 when compared with the previous week.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,373 new cases statewide on Saturday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 386,590.
The state reported 33 additional deaths on Saturday, placing the statewide death toll at 3,504.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell again on Saturday to 2,348, down from 2,603 on Friday.
Oklahoma hospitalizations dropped again from 1,247 on Thursday evening to 1,184 on Friday evening, continuing the trend of steadily declining statewide hospitalizations. Statewide hospitalization numbers, which peaked at 1,994 in early January, have not been at a level this low since early November.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 167 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 26,148.
The health department has reported 23,824 recoveries in the county.
The newest death in Norman brings the county's death toll to 219. Cleveland County has now recorded 55 deaths in the month of January, 22 of them reported in the last week.
Moore reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,613. The city has recorded 36 COVID-related deaths.
Friday morning’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map shows an average of 76.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 12-28, up from the 63.2 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
