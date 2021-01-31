The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four additional COVID-related death in Norman Sunday morning as the city recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases.
While Norman's seven-day new case average is down significantly from the beginning of January, the city has now reported 13 additional deaths in the last week alone, and 30 deaths in the month of January. The deaths reported Sunday bring Norman's death toll to 119.
Norman has also reported 12,375 COVID-19 cases and 11,384 recoveries.
Norman Regional Hospital System will provide updated local hospitalization numbers on Monday.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,882 new cases statewide Sunday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 389,472.
The state reported 43 additional deaths Sunday, bringing the state death toll to 3,547.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell just slightly Sunday to 2,340, down from 2,348 on Saturday.
Oklahoma will update statewide hospitalization numbers in Monday evening's executive order report.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 166 new cases Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 26,314.
The health department has reported 23,941 recoveries in the county.
The latest Norman deaths are just four of eight additional deaths reported in Cleveland County Sunday, which bring the county’s death toll to 227. Cleveland County recorded 63 deaths in the month of January, 28 of them reported in the last week.
Moore reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,648. The city has recorded 38 COVID-related deaths.
Friday morning’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map shows an average of 76.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 12-28, up from the 63.2 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
