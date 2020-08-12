NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 670 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday, including 16 new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 45,398, with 37,988 reported recoveries.
The Health Department also reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide death total to 627.
Tuesday’s 16 new cases bring Norman's cumulative case total to 1,516. The state has recorded 1,330 recoveries and 31 deaths in Norman.
Monday evening's executive order report showed 519 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, the lowest since Aug. 3.
The state's overall positive testing percentage is 7.1%, according to Monday evening’s executive order report.
The state reported 36 new cases in Cleveland County, bringing the county case total to 3,084. The Health Department has reported 2,695 recoveries and 56 deaths in Cleveland County.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County remains in the yellow alert zone.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
