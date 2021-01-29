The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two additional deaths in Norman as the city saw 68 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Norman has reported 12,249 COVID-19 cases and 11,278 recoveries.
The two latest deaths place Norman's death toll at 114. The city has recorded 25 of those deaths in the new year alone; it's unclear the exact date when the two latest deaths occurred.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System show that local hospitalizations were up slightly during the week of Jan. 9-15 when compared with the previous week.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,787 new cases statewide on Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 384,217.
The state reported 48 additional deaths on Friday, placing the statewide death toll at 3,471.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell slightly Friday to 2,603, down from 2,626 on Thursday.
Oklahoma hospitalizations dropped again from 1,250 on Wednesday evening to 1,247 on Thursday evening, continuing the trend of steadily declining statewide hospitalizations. The state's final hospitalization update of the week will come Friday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 218 new cases on Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 25,981.
The health department has reported 23,648 recoveries in the county.
The county reported two additional deaths on Friday, bringing its death toll to 218 people. Cleveland County has now recorded 54 deaths in the new year, 23 of them reported in the last week alone.
Moore reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,580. The city has recorded 36 COVID-related deaths.
Friday morning's update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map shows an average of 76.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 12-28, up from the 63.2 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.