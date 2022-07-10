The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 23-29.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
4520 E. Franklin Rd. — Fayak, Jordan, Franklin Warehouse Medical Marijuana Buildings, $357,000 (Combined), Ward 5
2220 36th Ave. NW, Suite 100 and 110 — Mirage Homes LLC, Office Building, $500,000, Ward 3
Addition/Alteration:
3010 Classen Blvd. — Mark S Group, Corporation Buffalo Wild Wings Renovation, $500,000, Ward 7
927 N. Flood Ave., Suite 103 — JS Properties of Norman, The Child’s Room LLC Childcare Remodel, $2,000, Ward 4
1017 N. Flood Ave. — Brentwood Pointe Partners, Push Xotics Medical Marijuana Remodel, $30,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
3001 Oak Tree Ave., Apartment 7 — Norman JV TIC LLC, Oak Tree Apartments, $50,000, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
5005 York Dr. — Johnson Controls Inc., New Solar Panels/Carports, $1,112,107, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3099 E. Imhoff Rd. — L A F M C Rentals LLC, AT&T Replace/Upgrade Antennas, $15,000, Ward 5
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
3301 24th Ave. NW — NFL Learning Norman OK, Construction Trailer, $10,000, Ward 8
Demolition:
591 Interstate Dr. — Lynn, Sakena, Front 2/3 of Building for Future Addition, Not Reported, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Multi-Family New Construction:
209 W. Apache St. — 209 W. Apache LLC, SCO Development Apartment Building, $800,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
1601 McGee Dr. — Norman Public Schools, Monroe Elementary Fine Arts/Shelter Addition, $2,126,643, Ward 2
728 S. Flood Ave. — Norman Public Schools, McKinley Elementary Fine Arts/Shelter Addition, $2,000,000, Ward 4
728 S. Flood Ave. — Norman Public Schools, McKinley Elementary Classroom Addition, $2,126,643, Ward 4
242 24th Ave. NW — Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, OEC Warehouse Addition, $500,000, Ward 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Thirteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $4,146,510. The average reported value was $318,962, one of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and one to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Fifteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $751,510.
• One demolition permit was issued for 4400 W. Main St. Lot 97.
• Three applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,453,680. The average reported value was $817,893.
• Seven applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $324,077.
• One demolition application was submitted for 305 E. Boyd St.
— Submitted Content