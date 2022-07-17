The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 30-July 6.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Shell Building:
1910 Research Park Blvd. — TC Grissom Building Company, Shell Building, $735,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
1910 Research Park Blvd. — TC Grissom Building Company, City of Norman Building Maintenance, $105,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
1915 Classen Blvd. #107 — Classen Landing LLC, Fade N Up Barbour Shop, $50,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
600 Parkside Rd. — Norman School Dist. #29, Safe Room Addition, $1,828,982, Ward 3
600 Parkside Rd. — Norman School Dist. #29, Health Clinic/Lounge, $75,000, Ward 3
765 Asp Ave. #100 — Asp Street Investors LLC, Raising Cain’s Remodel, $2,000,000, Ward 4
1150 Cedar Lane Rd. #110 — Aayansh LLC, Dr. Dave Inc. Medical Marijuana, $1,000, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
1001 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Griffin Park Concession Stands & Soccer Fields, $5,800,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1800 Industrial Blvd. — Usry, Herman Robert, Usry & Sons Remodel, $200,000, Ward 8
6098 W. Robinson St. — Louis Jean Lander Farm LLC, US Cellular Antenna Upgrade, $20,000, Ward 3
323 White St. — Moving Mountains LLC, Studio 323 Remodel, $3,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single-family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,661,780. The average reported value was $532,356, three of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and one to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Nine permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $297,340, three of which were storm shelters.
• One demolition permit was issued for 1306 George Ave.
• Four applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $90,500.
— Submitted Content