The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 24-29.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Multi-Family New Construction:
1303 W. Tecumseh Rd., Building 5 — Case Development Services, Artisan Crossing Apartments, $1,683,240, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
2855 W. Indian Hills Rd., Suite 101 — Indian Hill Investment Group LLC, Renaissance Custom Homes LLC Office/Warehouse, $42,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
3799 Black Mesa Rd. — Ideal Homes of Norman, Red Canyon Ranch New Splash Pad, $25,000, Ward 6
Addition/Alteration:
1402 Concho Dr. — Shearer, David and Holly, Rustic Creek Agriculture Medical Marijuana Remodel, $40,000, Ward 5
Multi-Family Foundation:
119 W. Symmes St. — 4308 LLC, Foundation for Apartment Building, $20,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
2803 24th Ave. NW — Medcore Properties, Medcore Senior Living Center In-Ground Pool, $150,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 110 — Mike Jolley Investments, Stella Rose Florist, $40,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1398 W. Lindsey St. — Haley Properties LLC, Dish Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $50,000, Ward 2
1215 Crossroads Blvd. — Crossroads Plaza LLC, T-Mobile Replace Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 8
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 104 and 120 — Mike Jolley Investments, White Boxes, $60,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
301 E. Main St. — Goodman, Bradley K., Rusty’s Custard Event Stage July 17 and 18, $1,300, Ward 4
198 S. Jones Ave. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival Event Stage July 10, $20,000, 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,231,305. The average reported value was $446,261.
• Fourteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $505,738, four of which were storm shelters.
• Three applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $743,850. The average reported value was $247,950.
• Seven applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $300,947.
