Lawmakers request action prohibiting vaccine mandates for health care workers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of House members on Tuesday sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt requesting executive action to prohibit vaccine mandates for Oklahoma health care workers. This comes in response to constituent concerns about health care institutions across Oklahoma requiring employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of continued employment.
“This issue requires the immediate attention of our state government,” said Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, author of the letter. “These employees are the heroes that stood on the front line of the pandemic caring for those who had fallen ill to COVID-19. The quickest and most effective way to protect these workers is an executive order prohibiting these mandates."
Twenty lawmakers signed on to the letter, including Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Rep. Sherri Conley, R-Newcastle, locally.
A decision on interim studies is expected by Sunday.
Pittman requests high-speed chase study
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, submitted a study request to House Speaker Charles McCall to better understand the policies that outline how Oklahoma law enforcement responds to a high-speed pursuit.
The legislator from House District 99 is leading the charge to bring stakeholders from all sides of the discussion to the table. Pittman highlighted three areas of concentration for the study:
• Examine the causes and policies that warrant the approval of high-speed chases in metropolitan areas
• Expose the aftermath of victims, and identify how data collection is stored and analyzed.
• Explore options and solutions to preventative measures that will improve the outcomes of leaving innocent victims behind
Pittman said the objective of the study is to give a voice to residents who have been affected by high-speed accidents, as well as address the concerns of law enforcement members who serve them.
Pittman seeks to look at the policies that other states and large cities have implemented to protect residents. She currently serves on the Transportation Appropriations and Budget and the Public Safety Appropriations and Budget committees.
The study request comes in the wake of a series of deaths and injuries in Oklahoma involving officers in pursuit of a speeding vehicle. Pittman’s goal is to share best practices that could reduce the number of injuries and deaths.
