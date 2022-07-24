The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for July 7-13.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
1915 Classen Blvd. #123 — Aria Development LLC, Brio Bowls, $50,000, Ward 4
Fire/Damage Repair:
225 Interstate Dr. — Patel, Sareshbhai, Travelodge Fire Repair, $200,000, Ward 2
Multi-Family Fire/Damage Repair:
3700 12th Ave. SE #12 — First Choice Management Group, Fire Repair Damage, $51,450, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Multi-Family New Construction:
209 W. Apache St. — CSO Development, Apartment Building, $800,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
626 E. Lindsey St. — City of Norman, AT&T Antennas, $10,000, Ward 7
400 26th Ave. NW — SMP Real Estate Union LLC, Best Buy Interior Remodel, $10,000, Ward 2
109 E. Tonhawa St. — Paramount Investment Management LLC, Equity Brewing Remodel, $15,000, Ward 4
4212 Classen Cir. #120 — South Norman Industrial LLC, Pressure Extracts, $60,000, Ward 7
323 White St. — Moving Mountains LLC, Studio 323 Remodel, $3,000, Ward 4
401 12th Ave. SE #118 — Huatulco Builders LLC, Cottonwood Ridge Apartments Rehab, $8,000, Ward 1
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
1915 Classen Blvd. #109 — Classen Landing LLC, White Box, $10,000, Ward 4
1915 Classen Blvd. #111 — Classen Landing LLC, White Box, $10,000, Ward 4
3595 W. Robinson St. — First Fidelity Bank, Interior and Drive-Thru Remodel, $580,000, Ward 8
Finish:
1215 Crossroads Blvd. — Crossroads Plaza LLC, Elite Mental Health, $55,000, Ward 8
Parking Lot:
1621 Deskin Dr. — River Oaks Holdings LLC, Parking Lot Expansion, $13,000, Ward 8
Multi-Family Add/Alt:
401 12th Ave. SE #118, Huatulco Holdings LLC, Renovation, $8,000, Ward 1
Temporary Construction Trailer:
208 E. Gray St. — City of Norman, Car Show Tent, $1,200, Ward 4
301 E. Main St. — Goodman, Bradley K., Rusty’s Custard Temp. Tent, $2,500, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Thirteen permits for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported valuation of $838,361.
• One permit was issued to demolish a house at 305 E. Boyd St.
• Eight applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $5,610,897.
• Ten applications for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported valuation of $234,480. One of the applications was a storm shelter.
• One application for a new manufactured home was submitted with a value of $40,000.
• One application for a fire repair was submitted with a value of $400.
