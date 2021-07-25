The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 30 through July 14.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
1911 Twisted Oak Dr. — Turnberry Apts. LLC, Turnberry Apts. Mech. Building Replacement, $500,000, Ward 1
227 W. Main St. — GB Dental Holdings LLC, Dos Gringos Taco Park Outdoor Seating, $8,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
2330 36th Ave. NW — First Bank & Trust Co., Office Expansion, $150,000, Ward 3
3720 W. Robinson St. — Brookhaven Village Plaza LLC, Pub W Patio Roof, $35,000, Ward 3
3201 Deskin Dr. — John Proctor, Duran Ventures MM Grow Remodel, $30,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
2531 W. Main St. — Sagemill Construction, Dunkin’ Restaurant, $250,000, Ward 2
3700 W. Robinson St. — Brookhaven Village Plaza LLC, Bank of America, New Walkup ATM, $70,000, Ward 3
2260 36th Ave. NW — Stonewall Homes LLC, Office Building, $1,100,100, Ward 3
1115 College Ave. — Alpha Chi Omega, Rebuild Sorority, $9,500,000, Ward 7
Addition/Alteration:
1230 W. Main St. — OAV Norman Main LLC, Dutchbros Coffee Remodel, $500,000, Ward 2
4212 Classen Cir. — 100 South Norman Industrial LLC, Essential Organic Solutions, $300,000, Ward 7
424 W. Main St. — Norman Economic Development Coalition Inc., NEDC Remodel, $800,000, Ward 4
3044 Classen Blvd. — P R Norman LLC, White Box Remodel, $40,000, Ward 7
210 N. Flood Ave. — Loeffler & Ashford Investment LLC, Shirley Angels Daycare Center Remodel, $15,000, Ward 4
2497 9th Ave. NE — Felder, Thomas Robert Living Trust T-Mobile Antenna Upgrade/Replace, $30,000, Ward 6
1398 W. Lindsey St. — Haley Properties LLC, Dish Wireless Antenna Replacement, $50,000, Ward 2
1215 Crossroads Blvd. — Crossroads Plaza LLC, T-Mobile Antenna Replacement, $25,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 134 — Rieger LLC, Uncle Pete Enterprises MM Grow, $100,000, Ward 8
Damage Repair:
301 Norman Center Ct. — Midwest Heritage Inn of Norman, Fairfield Inn Termite & Water Repair, $100,000, Ward 3
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
301 E. Main St. — Goodman, Bradley K., Rusty’s Custard Event Stage July 17-18, $1,300, Ward 4
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, Temp. Tent for Event July 15, $3,248, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
2501 Technology Pl. — Chasm Advanced Materials Inc., Storage Container, $5,500, Ward 5
Multi-Family New Construction:
430 S. James Garner Ave. — CSO Development, New 6-Unit Apartment Building, $1,000,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
4680 W. Franklin Rd. — Payne, Bruce, Dish Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 2
3501 Wellsite Dr., Suite 115 — Caddell Investments LLC, Directseed Distribution MM Grow, $20,000, Ward 8
2221 Westpark Dr. — Harecom LLC, First Step Academy Too Daycare, $10,000, Ward 8
3209 Broce Dr. — Jones, Charlie E., Modscenes Interior Remodel, $400,000, Ward 8
3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Office Remodel, $25,000, Ward 8
801 N. Peters Ave. — Trinity Baptist Church, Interior Renovation, $1,000,000, Ward 4
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
105 E. Boyd St. — Prosymna Real Estate Inc., Cohiba Lounge Temp. Tent, TBD, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Four permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,777,500. The average reported value was $444,375, one of which applied to the city’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Thirty-seven permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $1,297,959, seven of which were storm shelters.
• Two permits were issued for damage repair at 800 Lexington St. #180 and 1611 Hawthorne Ct. with a total reported value of $9,100.
• Two permits were issued for demolition of houses at 221 Eddington St. and 1521 Cruce St.
• Two applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $440,000. The average reported value was $220,000.
• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $36,500.
