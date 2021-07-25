AAON Inc. to host conference call
TULSA — AAON Inc. will host a conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session, at 8 a.m. Aug. 6. The company will issue its second quarter earnings release after the market closes Aug. 5.
To participate, call in toll free in the U.S. at 888-241-0551 and use the passcode 6788945. The call will be rebroadcast through Aug. 13 by calling 855-859-2056 and using the passcode.
BOK Financial Corp. reports earnings of $166M
TULSA — BOK Financial Corp. reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter of $166.4 million, or $2.40 per diluted common share. Financial highlights include the following:
• Net income was $166.4 million or $2.40 per diluted share for the second quarter and $146.1 million or $2.10 per diluted share for the first quarter.
• Net interest revenue totaled $280.3 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 2.60 percent compared to 2.62 percent in the first quarter.
• Fees and commissions revenue totaled $169.4 million, an increase of $7.3 million.
• Operating expense decreased $4.6 million to $291.2 million. The first quarter included a $4 million charitable donation to the BOKF Foundation that did not recur in the second quarter.
• Period-end loans decreased $1.1 billion to $21.4 billion at June 30. Period-end Paycheck Protection Program loans decreased $727 million to $1.1 billion.
• Forecasts for improving macroeconomic factors and credit quality metrics resulted in a $35 million negative provision for expected credit losses in the second quarter and a $25 million negative provision in the prior quarter.
• Average deposits increased $968 million to $37.5 billion while period-end deposits decreased $413 million to $37.4 billion. Average demand deposits grew by $877 million and average interest bearing deposits grew by $91 million.
W&T Offshore announces conference call
HOUSTON — W&T Offshore Inc. announced the timing of its second quarter earnings release and conference call.
The company will issue its second quarter earnings release Aug. 3 after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results at 10 a.m. Aug. 4.
Interested parties may participate by dialing 844-739-3797. International parties may dial 412-317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore Inc. Conference Call.”
The call will be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website, wtoffshore.com, under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available after the call.
Axele to host free webinar
DALLAS — Axele LLC will host a free webinar, “8 Ways Carriers Can Win at Finding the Best Loads Fast,” at 1 p.m. Aug. 5. Industry experts Scott Anderson and Dean Croke of DAT Freight & Analytics, along with Robert Ramirez of Axele, will share how to find the best loads fast and make them as profitable as possible.
Attendees can learn how to put knowledge into action and capitalize on current market conditions and freight lanes. They will learn how to improve order-to-cash experience by optimizing opportunities with the artificial intelligence built into the Axele TMS. Carriers can know their true profit margins before they ever accept a load. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3zpQWtp.
Pinnacle, Cognite form partnership
PASADENA, Texas — Pinnacle and Cognite have strategically partnered to accelerate and scale the deployment of the world’s first live reliability digital twin.
The collaboration builds on the strengths of both companies to deliver data-driven solutions at scale, combining Cognite’s flagship product, Cognite Data Fusion, with Pinnacle’s reliability engineering expertise and Quantitative Reliability Optimization.
QRO is a new reliability approach that bridges existing first principle’s reliability models with new data science, machine learning and system-based optimization to drive improved facility performance balancing availability, process safety and spending performance.
Oil States announces conference call
HOUSTON — Oil States International Inc. announced that it has scheduled its second quarter earnings conference call for 10 a.m. Thursday.
Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ending June 30.
The call is being webcast and can be accessed at ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may join the call by dialing 888-771-4371 in the United States or 847-585-4405 internationally, using the passcode 50199327.
A replay will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call.
Usio sets new records
SAN ANTONIO — Usio Inc. announced that it has set a new record for ACH Dollars Processed in a Year.
Year-to-date, Usio has processed more ACH Transactions than all of 2020. Additionally, the dollars processed have already set a new all-time annual record.
Usio will announce transaction results in the upcoming weeks, which will include all-time records for PayFac/Card processing and other results for operating metrics.
Targa Resources Corp. announces webcast
HOUSTON — Targa Resources Corp. announced its quarterly dividend on common shares and its quarterly dividend on Series A preferred shares for the second quarter.
Targa announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, or $0.40 per common share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter. The cash dividend will be paid Aug.16 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business July 30.
Targa also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per Series A preferred share for the second quarter. The cash dividend will be paid Aug. 13 on all outstanding Series A preferred shares to holders of record as of the close of business July 30.
The company will report its financial results before the market opens for trading Aug. 5 and will host a live webcast at 10 a.m. over the internet to discuss financial results.
