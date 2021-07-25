July 8
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report June 24: Hay trade has slowed in many areas as heavy rainfall moved across most of the state, receiving as much as 8 to 12 inches of rain along the I-44 highway. Demand has slowed for cattle quality hay with optimism of greener pastures and hay production increases as some plant haygrazer following the recent moisture. Many areas have not been able to load or move hay due to the remaining moisture. As the state begins to dry, many are starting to get back into the field to resume hay production starting the 2nd and 3rd cutting. With the heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures, the production is expected to be less. Grain prices have continued to decrease, while the prices for cattle remain steady with some increase, putting some holds on further hay trades.
Central Oklahoma: Premium small squares $11 per bale. Premium large squares $200 per ton. Good to fair large squares $140-$170.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Premium to good large squares $180 per ton. Grinding quality $140 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Premium to good Bermuda large round $60-$85 per bale. Premium to good large round $115 per ton.
Western Oklahoma: Supreme USDA Certified Organic large round $250 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: Good/premium large round triticale hay $80 per ton.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
July 16
Receipts: 12,218; Last Reported 1,395; Last Year 0
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were very lightly tested last week but a much higher undertone noted, instances of 8.00 higher. Demand good. Cooler temperatures and rainfall is in the forecast over the weekend.
— Submitted Content