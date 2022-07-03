The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 16-22.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
2350 Alameda St. — Sable Construction Inc., Custom Sounds & Tint, $700,000, Ward 1
Addition/Alteration:
801 N. Peters Ave. — Trinity Baptist Church, Trinity Baptist Renovation, $1,000,000, Ward 4
757 Asp Ave. — MB Real Estate-IV LLC, Cupbop Restaurant, $8,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
105 W. Main St. — P W K H LLC, Benvenuti’s Roof/Enclose Patio, $10,000, Ward 4
1017 N. Flood Ave. — Brentwood Pointe, Partners Push Xotics Medical Marijuana Remodel, $30,000, Ward 4
5511 E. Lindsey St. — Potts, Marian V.. AT&T Mobility New Antennass on Tower, $10,000, Ward 5
Multi-Family Foundation Only:
209 W. Apache St. — 209 W. Apache LLC, CSO Development Townhouse/Apartment, $60,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
2525 E. Lindsey St. — Mission Norman, Offices & Food Pantry, $950,000, Ward 1
901 N. Porter Ave. — Norman Regional Hospital Authority, Behavioral Health Hospital, $13,500,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
4212 Classen Cir., Suite 120 — South Norman Industrial LLC, Pressure Extracts LLC Medical Marijuana, $60,000, Ward 7
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, Healthplex Renovation, $100,000, Ward 8
331 W. Boyd St. — 329 Partners, Landlord Remodel, $75,000, Ward 4
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
5005 York Dr. — Johnson Controls Inc., Construction Trailer, $75,000, Ward 8
3301 24th Ave. NW — NFL Learning Norman OK, The Learning Experience Const. Trailer, $10,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Ten permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $4,026,956. The average reported value was $402,696, one of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and one to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Nineteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $718,126, three (3) of which were storm shelters.
• Three applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $1,935,000. The average reported value was $645,000.
• Nine applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $899,935.
• One demolition application was submitted for 1306 George Ave.
— Submitted Content