The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 17-23.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
2751 36th Ave. NW — 36 North LLC, 36 North Phase 2 Shell Building, $750,000, Ward 8
4251 28th Ave. NW — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Shell Building #17, $500,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
3301 W. Tecumseh Rd. — True Sky Federal Credit Union, True Sky Federal Credit Union, $1,104,241, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
4251 28th Ave. NW, Suite 101 & 111 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes (Combined), $300,000, Ward 8
1800 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 110 — Rieger LLC, Warehouse/Office Tenant Finish, $72,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1498 E. Main St. — Bethel, Shelba J., T-Mobile Replace/Add Antennas, $30,000, Ward 6
1724 Topeka Dr. — Banana Patch Company LLC, Coop Cake LLC Kitchen Remodel, $40,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
3105 Broce Dr. — Kelso, John, Kelso Heating & Air Office/Warehouse, $420,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
2000 Ann Branden Blvd. — Norman Regional Hospital, NRH East Campus Emergency Dept., $21,000,000, Ward 5
1002 N. Porter Ave. — Moonlight Land Ownership, HTeaO Retail Building, $897,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family New Construction:
617 Jenkins Ave. — Riley on Jenkins LLC, The Wedge Apartments, $2,500,000, Ward 4
Interior Finish:
3321 W. Rock Creek Rd., Suite 120 — Brookfield Custom Homes LLC, FlexCare Infusion Center, $50,000, Ward 8
3105 Broce Dr., Suite 101 — Kelso, John, Kelso Heating & Air Office/Warehouse, $20,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2206 Tecumseh Dr. — Tecumseh Rd Business Park LLC, Delong Chiropractic Clinic Remodel, $395,000, Ward 8
3997 N. Porter Ave. — Burden, Jerry and Pat, Dish Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $56,000, Ward 6
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
2308 108th Ave. SE — Traw, John M., Construction Trailers, $21,910, Ward 5
3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park Construction Trailer, $3,000, Ward 8
542 S. University Blvd. — Lambert, Scott, Noun Hotel Construction Trailer, $10,975, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Shell Construction:
1920 Research Park Blvd. — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, Research Park Shell Building Phase 3, $735,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eleven permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,834,333. The average reported value was $348,576, three of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Nineteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $681,481, three of which were storm shelters.
• One application for a new single family residences was submitted with a reported valuation of $660,000.
• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $106,000, one of which was a storm shelter.
• Two applications for demolition were submitted for 1026 Cruce St. and 2431 Briggs St.
