The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for June 17-23.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

New Shell Construction:

2751 36th Ave. NW — 36 North LLC, 36 North Phase 2 Shell Building, $750,000, Ward 8

4251 28th Ave. NW — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Shell Building #17, $500,000, Ward 8

New Construction:

3301 W. Tecumseh Rd. — True Sky Federal Credit Union, True Sky Federal Credit Union, $1,104,241, Ward 8

Interior Finish:

4251 28th Ave. NW, Suite 101 & 111 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes (Combined), $300,000, Ward 8

1800 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 110 — Rieger LLC, Warehouse/Office Tenant Finish, $72,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

1498 E. Main St. — Bethel, Shelba J., T-Mobile Replace/Add Antennas, $30,000, Ward 6

1724 Topeka Dr. — Banana Patch Company LLC, Coop Cake LLC Kitchen Remodel, $40,000, Ward 8

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:

New Shell Construction:

3105 Broce Dr. — Kelso, John, Kelso Heating & Air Office/Warehouse, $420,000, Ward 8

New Construction:

2000 Ann Branden Blvd. — Norman Regional Hospital, NRH East Campus Emergency Dept., $21,000,000, Ward 5

1002 N. Porter Ave. — Moonlight Land Ownership, HTeaO Retail Building, $897,000, Ward 4

Multi-Family New Construction:

617 Jenkins Ave. — Riley on Jenkins LLC, The Wedge Apartments, $2,500,000, Ward 4

Interior Finish:

3321 W. Rock Creek Rd., Suite 120 — Brookfield Custom Homes LLC, FlexCare Infusion Center, $50,000, Ward 8

3105 Broce Dr., Suite 101 — Kelso, John, Kelso Heating & Air Office/Warehouse, $20,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

2206 Tecumseh Dr. — Tecumseh Rd Business Park LLC, Delong Chiropractic Clinic Remodel, $395,000, Ward 8

3997 N. Porter Ave. — Burden, Jerry and Pat, Dish Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $56,000, Ward 6

Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:

2308 108th Ave. SE — Traw, John M., Construction Trailers, $21,910, Ward 5

3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park Construction Trailer, $3,000, Ward 8

542 S. University Blvd. — Lambert, Scott, Noun Hotel Construction Trailer, $10,975, Ward 4

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Shell Construction:

1920 Research Park Blvd. — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, Research Park Shell Building Phase 3, $735,000, Ward 8

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Eleven permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,834,333. The average reported value was $348,576, three of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).

• Nineteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $681,481, three of which were storm shelters.

• One application for a new single family residences was submitted with a reported valuation of $660,000.

• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $106,000, one of which was a storm shelter.

• Two applications for demolition were submitted for 1026 Cruce St. and 2431 Briggs St.

