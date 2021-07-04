BOK Financial announces conference call
TULSA — BOK Financial Corp. announced that financial results for the second quarter will be released before the market opens July 21. The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. to discuss the financial results with investors.
The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 201-689-8471.
A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company’s investor relations website or by dialing 412-317-6671 and referencing replay PIN 13721197.
Laredo Petroleum announces acquisition
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. announced that it has closed its previously announced transactions to acquire the oil-weighted Howard County leasehold of Sabalo Energy LLC and to partially divest of certain legacy gas-weighted proved developed producing reserves to an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners LLC.
Additionally, the company announced the results of its "at-the-market" offering program and scheduled its second-quarter earnings release and conference call.
Laredo closed two previously announced transformative transactions Thursday. For the acquisition of Sabalo’s assets, after closing price adjustments, the company paid the sellers aggregate consideration of $606 million in cash and 2.507 million shares of Laredo’s common stock.
For the sale of proved developed reserves to Sixth Street, Laredo received $405 million in cash and may receive additional potential cash flow based earn-out payments over the next six years.
Subsequent to the announcement of the transactions, the company sold 714,526 shares through its ATM Program at an average price of $65.70 for net proceeds of $45.8 million. Laredo has 16.1 million total shares outstanding as of Thursday, including shares issued in connection with the closing of the Sabalo acquisition.
In connection with the closing of the transactions, the company’s senior secured credit facility borrowing base was reaffirmed at $725 million, with both Laredo’s elected commitment and lender commitments set at $725 million.
As of Thursday, Laredo has outstanding borrowings of $380 million on its senior secured credit facility, resulting in available capacity, after the reduction for outstanding letters of credit of $301 million. Including cash and cash equivalents of $54 million, total liquidity is $355 million.
Smart Sand, Inc. enters into $35 million settlement
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Smart Sand Inc. announced that it has reached a settlement with U.S. Well Services LLC, a subsidiary of U.S. Well Services Inc., in connection with the approximate $50.9 million judgment issued by the Superior Court of the State of Delaware in favor of Smart Sand in its breach of contract case against USW.
Under the terms of the settlement, USW has paid to Smart Sand a $35 million cash payment and USWS has entered into a two-year Right of First Refusal Agreement with Smart Sand covering all purchases of Northern White frac sand by USWS and its affiliates in the continental United States from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.
VAALCO announces issuance of report
HOUSTON — VAALCO Energy Inc. announced that it has issued its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report, which is now available on VAALCO’s website, vaalco.com, under the “Sustainability” tab.
The report provides detailed information about VAALCO’s ESG initiatives and related key performance indicators for the three-year period 2018 through 2020.
The company consulted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sustainability Accounting Standard, the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the Sustainable Development Goals promulgated by the United Nations and other reporting guidance from industry frameworks and standards.
