June 24
• Alfalfa: No recent test for a comparison of trends, however a higher undertone is noted. Hay movement has been slow but is beginning to pick up. Weather has quickly turned hot and dry in parts of the state causing spring grasses to peter out. This dry weather has also stopped production of alfalfa, while other areas are waiting for dry weather to get hay out of the field. Demand for grinding hay is very good as grain prices remain high and users looking for a cheaper source of protein. Wheat hay has been limited this year as wheat prices trending higher making it somewhat more profitable to harvest the grain than in years past.
Central Oklahoma: Premium large squares $210 per ton. Premium small squares $13 per bale.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Good to premium large square $180-$205 per ton. Grounding $140 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Good to premium Bermuda grass $55-$65 per bale. Good small square $9 per bale.
Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Eastern Oklahoma: Good/premium large round triticale hay $80 per ton.
• Wheat hay:
Central and Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Large round $110 per ton.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
June 25
Receipts: 2,546; Last Reported 6,046; Last Year 5,725
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-3.00 higher where tested. Feeder heifers mostly steady. Demand good for feeder cattle. Grains continue to trend lower, slowly pushing feeder futures higher. Slaughter cattle trade slow to develop this week, especially in the south and most trades were steady. Sales in the north, though light were higher.
