NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a staggering seven additional deaths in Norman Tuesday as the city's case count rose by eight.
While the Health Department does not report exactly when each death occurred, and none of the deaths reported in Oklahoma Tuesday happened between Monday and Tuesday morning, this is by far the most deaths Norman has ever reported in a single day.
Tuesday's update puts Norman's COVID-19 death toll at 53. Norman has reported 17 of those deaths in the last month alone. Of those 17, two can be tied to the local Oklahoma Veterans Center.
None of the latest seven deaths have appeared in local nursing home numbers, which were last updated by the state in Monday evening's executive order report.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 4,328, with 3,806 recoveries.
With 1,010 new cases statewide Friday, Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 118,409.
The state's seven-day case average is at 1,265.86. Oklahoma is now reporting an 8.3% case positivity rate.
On Monday evening, the state reported 907 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations statewide. Oklahoma does not report city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma reported 22 additional deaths Tuesday, a single-day record for the state. The state's death toll is at 1,273.
With 38 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,369. The county recorded seven additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday — all of them in Norman — bringing the county death toll to 96. The Health Department has reported 7,237 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 13 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,482. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,269 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The map will be updated Friday morning.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
