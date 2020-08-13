NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 705 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday, including 12 new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 46,103, with 38,655 reported recoveries.
The Health Department also reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide death total to 638.
Thursday’s 12 new cases bring Norman's cumulative case total to 1,528. The state has recorded 1,350 recoveries in Norman.
The state reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Norman. The Norman death toll stands at 31.
Wednesday evening's executive order report showed 600 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
The state's overall positive testing percentage is 7.1%, according to Wednesday evening’s executive order report.
The state reported 39 new cases in Cleveland County, bringing the county case total to 3,123. The Health Department has reported 2,727 recoveries and 56 deaths in Cleveland County.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County remains in the yellow alert zone.
Gov. Stitt said in a press release that he recently made a plasma donation at the Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center in Enid. He said the process was easier than expected. Stitt is encouraging those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma as well.
People who are interested in donating plasma can visit obi.org.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
