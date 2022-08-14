The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman:
July 14-20
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
1150 Cedar Lane Rd., Suite 110 — Aayansh LLC, Dr. Dave Medical Marijuana Processing, $1,000, Ward 7
225 E. Main St. — Peak Property LLC, The Play Pit, $120,000, Ward 4
Interior Finish:
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 103 — Aria Development LLC, Romantix, $110,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family New Construction:
119 W. Symmes St. — Petromilli, Peter, 5-Unit Apartment Building, $950,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
331 Boyd St. —‚ 329 Partners, Landlord Improvements, $75,000, Ward 4
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, Waiting Room Renovation, $100,000, Ward 8
3720 W. Robinson St., Suite 112 — Brookhaven Village Plaza LLC, Henry Home Remodel, $150,000, Ward 3
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 109 — Classen Landing LLC, White Box, $10,000, Ward 4
211 W. Main St. — Gambone, Saundra, Sweet Basil Remodel, $80,000, Ward 4
2100 W. Lindsey St., Suite 100 & 102 — West Lindsey Center Investors, Lindsey Center White Boxes, $75,000 (Combined), Ward 2
Demolition:
212 E. Comanche St. — Arvest Bank Demo Bank Building, Not Reported, Ward 4
201 W. Apache St. — Huntington Invest. Corp., Demo Townhouse/Small Apartment, Not Reported, Ward 4
222-234 McCullough — Ward, Soloman W., Demo Apartments, Not Reported, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Four permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,830,000. The average reported value was $457,500, one of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 13326 Tatge Cir.
• Sixteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $312,514, four of which were storm shelters.
• Two demolition permits were issued: one for 1000 hammer Dr. and one for 6161 E. Etowah Rd.
• Two fire repair permits were issued: one for 800 Lexington St. Lot #41 and one for 608 Shadowlake Rd.
• Three permits for new single-family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $1,150,600. The average reported value was $383,533.
• Twelve applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $494,951, one of which was a storm shelter.
• Three demolition permits were submitted: one for 517 S. Santa Fe Ave., one for 513 S. Santa Fe Ave. and one for 11450 E. Rock Creek Rd.
July 21-27
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
3603 Classen Blvd. — Heritage Fine Homes, Club Car Wash, $2,000,000, Ward 5
3201 W. Rock Creek Rd. — Rimmer, Heather, Caliber Collision, $2,500,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1636 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, StretchLab, $90,000, Ward 8
800 N. Peters Ave. — Norman School District 29, Wilson Elementary Music/Safe Room Addition, $1,100,000, Ward 4
800 N. Peters Ave. — Norman School District 29, Wilson Elementary Interior Renovation, $90,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family New Construction:
430 S. James Garner Ave. — 430S LLC, 6-Unit Apartment Building, $1,000,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
328 E. Robinson St. — The MSG Living Trust, BBQ Stand Remodel, $8,000, Ward 4
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 109 &111 — Classen Landing LLC, White Box Remodels, $20,000 (Combined), Ward 4
1811 Industrial Blvd., Suite 121 — Hossain, Amdad, Medical Marijuana Change of Use, $1,500, Ward 8
Parking Lot:
1621 Deskin Dr. — River Oak Holdings LLC, Expand Parking Lot, $13,000, Ward 8
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
121 E. Main St. — 121 E. Main St. LLC, The Meating Place LLC Streatery Patio Area, $5,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
1200 W. Lindsey St. — JF Holdings, Starbucks, $750,000, Ward 2
Interior Finish:
1103 E. Constitution St. — 7-Eleven LLC, Tez Wings, $50,000, Ward 7
Addition/Alteration:
2274 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Lifetime Nutrition, $30,000, Ward 2
2541 W. Main St., Suite 105 — Sooner Traditions, High Society Dispensary, $150,000, Ward 2
2541 W. Main St., Suite 101 — Sooner Traditions, Landlord Remodel, $100,000, Ward 2
1811 Industrial Blvd., Suite 121 — Hossain, Amdad, Medical Marijuana Processing, $1,500, Ward 8
3221 N. Porter Ave. — Apostolic Worship Center, Apostolic Worship Fellowship Hall, $500,000, Ward 6
Multi-Family Foundation:
515 S. Santa Fe Ave. — The Berry Project Foundation, $80,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $5,853,680. The average reported value was $1,170,736, one of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Twenty-two permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $1,002,858.
• Four demolition permits were issued for duplexes: one for 511 S. Santa Fe Ave., one for 513 S. Santa Fe Ave., one for 515 S. Santa Fe Ave. and one for 517 S. Santa Fe Ave.
• Two permits for new single-family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $934,480. The average reported value was $467,240.
• Fourteen applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $858,110, one of which was a storm shelter.
July 28-Aug. 3
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
1415 Fairlawn Dr. — Norman School District 29, Eisenhower Elementary Renovation, $40,000, Ward 6
3451 36th Ave. NW, Suite 140 — C Plaza LLC, Sharkey’s Norman Salon Remodel, $45,000, Ward 8
Damage Repair:
2600 Van Buren St. — Trails Perimeter Center Inc., Riverside Balcony Repairs, $62,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
2345 Industrial Blvd. — Security National Bank & BTS Industrial, Trust-Trustee Warehouse/Office Building, $3,000,000, Ward 8
Multi-Family New Construction:
719 Deans Row Ave. — Red Door Realty, Broyles Real Estate 3-Unit Apartment, $1,100,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
615 W. Main St. — Walgreens Pharmacy, Remodel, $78,625, Ward 4
211 W. Main St. — Gambone, Saundra, Sweet Basil Remodel, $80,000, Ward 4
2274 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Lifetime Nutrition Remodel, $30,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
3651 Classen Blvd. — Wal-Mart Real Estate Bus. Trust, Wal-Mart Remodel, $1,000,000, Ward 5
1900 Industrial Blvd., Suite 110 — Adair & Associates, M3 Technology Solutions Remodel, $70,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five (5) permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,853,137. The average reported value was $370,627, one of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Twenty-two permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $382,134, four of which were storm shelters.
• Five applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $1,437,540. The average reported value was $287,508.
• Six applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $269,078.
