The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for July 29 through Aug. 4.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park North Pavilion Building, $440,000, Ward 8
3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park NE Restroom, Parking & Trail, $416,606, Ward 8
3712 W. Robinson St. — Brookhaven Village Plaza LLC, Bank of America Walkup ATM, $70,000, Ward 3
Multi-Family New Construction:
1303 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Case Development Services, Artisan Crossing Apartments Buildings: 3, 4, 6, 10, 13, 24; $5,997,290 (Combined), Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
601 12th Ave. NE — Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Wal-Mart Remodel, $1,000,000, Ward 6
106 W. Main St. — A M G Restaurants, Winston’s Patio Awning, $15,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY —PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
2101 W. Lindsey St. — Nacionales LLC, Kedplasma Office, $3,156,500, Ward 2
3251 Classen Blvd. — South Lake Group LLC, Wendy’s Restaurant, $600,000, Ward 5
Addition/Alteration:
1105 College Ave. — Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, Interior Remodel, $400,000, Ward 7
Fire Repair:
105 W. Main St. — P W K H LLC, Benveutis Restaurant Storage Room Repair, $8,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY —APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Interior Finish:
2520 McGee Dr., Suite 110 — Snodgrass, Curtis, Office Tenant Finish, $20,000, Ward 2
Addition/Alteration:
1601 McGee Dr. — Norman Public Schools, Monroe Elementary Fine Arts/Shelter Addition & Renovation, $2,201,643 (Combined), Ward 2
915 Classen Blvd. — Norman Public Schools, Lincoln Elementary Library Addition, Classroom Addition & Renovation, $2,616,768 (Combined), Ward 4
1301 Da Vinci St. — City of Norman, Fleet Office Remodel, $30,000, Ward 8
2545 W. Main St. — Bhanumati LLC UNC 35 P/C Int., Verizon Add Antennas to Tower, $25,000, Ward 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Seven permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,900,280. The average reported value was $414,326 two of which applied to the city’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index
Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Seventeen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $443,179, three of which were storm shelters.
• One permit was issued to repair fire damage at 3201 Allspice Run.
• One permit was issued for demolition of a house at 1026 Cruce St.
• Six applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $1,686,148. The average reported value was $281,025.
• Six applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $347,374.
