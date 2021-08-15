The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for July 29 through Aug. 4.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

New Construction:

3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park North Pavilion Building, $440,000, Ward 8

3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park NE Restroom, Parking & Trail, $416,606, Ward 8

3712 W. Robinson St. — Brookhaven Village Plaza LLC, Bank of America Walkup ATM, $70,000, Ward 3

Multi-Family New Construction:

1303 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Case Development Services, Artisan Crossing Apartments Buildings: 3, 4, 6, 10, 13, 24; $5,997,290 (Combined), Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

601 12th Ave. NE — Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Wal-Mart Remodel, $1,000,000, Ward 6

106 W. Main St. — A M G Restaurants, Winston’s Patio Awning, $15,000, Ward 4

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY —PERMITS ISSUED:

New Construction:

2101 W. Lindsey St. — Nacionales LLC, Kedplasma Office, $3,156,500, Ward 2

3251 Classen Blvd. — South Lake Group LLC, Wendy’s Restaurant, $600,000, Ward 5

Addition/Alteration:

1105 College Ave. — Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, Interior Remodel, $400,000, Ward 7

Fire Repair:

105 W. Main St. — P W K H LLC, Benveutis Restaurant Storage Room Repair, $8,000, Ward 4

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY —APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

Interior Finish:

2520 McGee Dr., Suite 110 — Snodgrass, Curtis, Office Tenant Finish, $20,000, Ward 2

Addition/Alteration:

1601 McGee Dr. — Norman Public Schools, Monroe Elementary Fine Arts/Shelter Addition & Renovation, $2,201,643 (Combined), Ward 2

915 Classen Blvd. — Norman Public Schools, Lincoln Elementary Library Addition, Classroom Addition & Renovation, $2,616,768 (Combined), Ward 4

1301 Da Vinci St. — City of Norman, Fleet Office Remodel, $30,000, Ward 8

2545 W. Main St. — Bhanumati LLC UNC 35 P/C Int., Verizon Add Antennas to Tower, $25,000, Ward 2

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Seven permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,900,280. The average reported value was $414,326 two of which applied to the city’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index

Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).

• Seventeen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $443,179, three of which were storm shelters.

• One permit was issued to repair fire damage at 3201 Allspice Run.

• One permit was issued for demolition of a house at 1026 Cruce St.

• Six applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $1,686,148. The average reported value was $281,025.

• Six applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $347,374.

— Submitted Content

