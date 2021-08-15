VAALCO Energy to participate in conference
HOUSTON — VAALCO Energy Inc. announced that the company will participate in EnerCom Inc.’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, where Chief Executive Officer George Maxwell is scheduled to make a presentation Monday.
Senior management will host one-on-one meetings with investors that day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on VAALCO’s website, vaalco.com, in the “Investor Relations” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of VAALCO’s website under “Presentations” Monday morning.
U.S. Energy announces operating results
HOUSTON — U.S. Energy Corp. announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ending June 30.
U.S. Energy produced volumes of 32,073 BOE, an average of approximately 352 BOE per day. Oil represented 75% of total production in the second quarter.
The company’s production increased approximately 130% from the second quarter of 2020 and 22% from the first quarter of 2021.
U.S. Energy’s production growth has primarily been driven by the successful integration of operated assets acquired during 2020 and the company’s efforts in optimizing legacy production operations.
At June 30, the company had about $6.6 million in cash, no existing debt and 4.7 million shares outstanding.
Revenues from sales of oil and natural gas during the second quarter were $1.7 million compared to $0.2 million during the comparable period of 2020. The change in revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in oil production volumes and an improvement in realized commodity prices.
Revenue from oil production represented 91% of our revenue during the quarter. The company operates properties representing 32% of total revenue.
Usio announces record f
inancial results
SAN ANTONIO — Usio Inc. announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30.
Revenues increased 119% to $15.2 million, reflecting growth in each ACH, credit card and prepaid lines of business, as well as a full quarter of Usio Output Solutions revenues, which was acquired in December.
Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues, organic growth was 67% versus the same period last year. For the six months ending June 30, revenues increased 95% with year-over-year growth in all lines of business.
Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues for the six-month period, organic growth was 45% versus the same period last year.
The company reported operating income of $0.3 million for the quarter, a $1.6 million improvement from the $1.3 million loss in the prior year period. For the six months ending June 30, operating income was a loss of $0.5 million versus a prior period loss of $2.1 million, an improvement of $1.6 million.
Contango announces f
inancial results
FORT WORTH, Texas — Contango Oil & Gas Co. announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30. Second quarter highlights include the following:
• Production sales of 2,196 MBoe for the second quarter, or 24.1 MBoe per day, an increase from 1,469 MBoe, or 16.1 MBoe per day in the prior year quarter, primarily due to new production from the Mid-Con Acquisition and the Silvertip Acquisition.
• Total operating expenses of $36.5 million for the current year quarter and operating expenses, exclusive of production and ad valorem taxes, of $30.2 million, were slightly higher than the upper end of guidance provided by the company for the quarter.
• Net loss was $32.6 million for the current year quarter, compared to a net loss of $28 million in the prior year quarter.
• Adjusted EBITDAX for the current year quarter of $31.1 million, compared to $7 million in the prior year quarter, an increase primarily due to contributions from the Mid-Con Acquisition and the Silvertip Acquisition.
• On May 3, the company entered into the Fifth Amendment to the credit agreement, which provided for an increase in the company’s borrowing base from $120 million to $250 million and expanded the bank group from nine to 11 banks.
Whitestone REIT’s shareholders benef
it from investments
HOUSTON — Whitestone REIT highlighted several positive trends in the high-growth markets where Whitestone has prioritized its investments. Over the past several years, metropolitan areas in Arizona and Texas have experienced some of the highest economic activity and population growth in the United States.
Whitestone’s properties continue to attract outstanding tenants that offer essential services and goods needed by local communities in these areas. The company’s long-term strategy of acquiring and developing premier properties in the expanding regions continues to deliver value for all stakeholders.
W&T Off
shore to participate in conferences
HOUSTON — W&T Offshore Inc announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
The company will participate in EnerCom Inc.’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver. Senior management will host one-on-one meetings with investors that day.
The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted in the “Investors” section of W&T’s website under “Presentations” on Tuesday morning.
The company also will participate in the virtual Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference on Aug. 24 by hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.
Gulf Island reports f
inancial results
HOUSTON — Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. announced results for the second quarter. A summary includes:
• Revenue from Continuing Operations of $24.3 million, (24.1%) y/y.
• Net loss from Continuing Operations of $(1.7) million.
• Non-GAAP EBITDA from Continuing Operations of $0.5 million.
• Operating income for Fabrication & Services Division of $1.7 million.
• Non-GAAP EBITDA for Fabrication & Services Division of $2.7 million.
• Cash balance of $74.9 million at June 30.
• Completed shipyard transaction in April.
Ring Energy announces drilling plansTHE WOODLANDS, Texas — Ring Energy Inc. reported operational and financial results for the second quarter. In addition, the company announced drilling plans for the second half that include three or more wells in each of Ring’s Northwest Shelf and the Central Basin Platform areas.
Highlights include the following:
• Sold 8,709 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), or 792,551 barrels of oil equivalent (“Boe”) (89% oil), in the second quarte, up 11% from the first quarter.
• Reported a net loss of $15.9 million, or $0.16 per share, and Adjusted Net Income1 of $7.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in the second quarter.
• Generated Adjusted EBITDA1 of $20.6 million for the second quarter.
• Produced Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $16.3 million and Free Cash Flow1 of $5.6 million in the second quarter.
• Further reduced debt on the revolving credit facility by $5 million during the second quarter.
Reaffirmed Ring’s borrowing base at $350 million, while easing the minimum required oil hedges for calendar 2022.
• Reduced future operating costs and costly workovers through the conversion of five wells from downhole electrical submersible pumps to rod pumps in the second quarter.
• Initiated a four-well Phase III drilling program in early August that will be followed by a Phase IV drilling program of two or more additional wells to begin early in the fourth quarter.
Targa Resources to attend conference
HOUSTON — Targa Resources Corp. announced that representatives from the company will participate in meetings via video conference Wednesday at the Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference.
A copy of the slides used for the conference meetings will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website, targaresources.com, or by visiting targaresources.com/investors/events.
Battalion Oil Corp. announces results
HOUSTON — Battalion Oil Corp. announced results of operations for the second quarter.
Highlights include the following:
• Completed and put online two new wells in Monument Draw during the quarter.
• Capital program largely complete — six wells put online at average D&C cost of about $878 per well per foot despite increasing service costs.
• Continued success in reducing workover expense, despite rising service and material prices due to 33% YTD reduction in failure rates over 2020.
• Facility upgrades in the second quarter expected to reduce well downtime and increase flow assurance in the second half.
Buchanan Tech ranked on magazine’s list
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Buchanan Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
Buchanan Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures.
The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history.
Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a ceremony at the MSP Summit hosted Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.
The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website.
— Submitted Content