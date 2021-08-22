The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Aug. 5-11.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
1920 Research Park Blvd. — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, Research Park Industrial Building #2, $400,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
1303 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Case Development Services, Artisan Crossing Apartments Pool, $137,700, Ward 8
Multi‐Family New Construction:
1303 W. Tecumseh Rd., Building 11 & 25 — Case Development Services, Artisan Crossing Apartments, $477,620 (Combined), Ward 8
Interior Finish:
1920 Research Park Blvd., Suite 102 — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, Lennox Office/Warehouse, $70,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
200 Norman Center Ct. — Matlin, Nisan & Vi, NRH Home Medical Equipment Office Remodel, $200,000, Ward 3
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
2220 36th Ave. NW — Mirage Homes LLC, Office Building, $500,000, Ward 3
2400 Conference Dr. — University Hospitality LLC, Marriott Residence Inn Pool, $65,000, Ward 8
Multi‐Family New Construction:
119 W. Symmes St. — 430 S LLC, New Apartment Building, $950,000, Ward 4
Interior Finish:
1800 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 100 — Rieger LLC, Studio Tatum LLC Office/Warehouse, $40,000, Ward 8
2520 McGee Dr., Suite 110 — Snodgrass, Curtis, Office Tenant Finish, $20,000, Ward 2
Addition/Alteration:
817 Denison Dr. — Norman School District 29, Adams Elementary Class/Safe Room Addition, $3,320,818, Ward 8
235 W. Duffy St. — St. Johns Episcopal Church, St. Johns Daycare Remodel, $3,000, Ward 4
3209 Broce Dr. — Jones, Charlie E., Modscenes Office/Warehouse Remodel, $400,000, Ward 8
119 W. Boyd St., Suite 104 — Asp Street Investments, Fat Shack Restaurant Remodel, $35,000, Ward 4
2404 Classen Blvd. — Hope Community Church Inc., Dish Wireless Replace Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 7
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
198 S. Jones Ave. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival Event Stage for Aug. 13-15, $20,000, Ward 4
Multi‐Family Foundation Only:
430 S. James Garner Ave. — 430 S LLC, New Apartment Building, $100,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
16300 E. Rock Creek Rd. — Ward, Joseph Daniel & Maribeth, Thunderbird Family Farms Medical Marijuana Building, $31,000, Ward 5
Interior Finish:
2620 Classen Blvd., Suite 102 — Classen Crossing LLC, Marco’s Pizza, $150,000, Ward 7
Addition/Alteration:
2248 Rogers Cir. — Christian Center Church Inc., Front Canopy Addition, $35,000, Ward 7
315 E. Gray St. — SA Five 315 E. Gray St LLC, The Standard Restaurant, Bar & Patio Remodel, $700,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,557,000. The average reported value was $311,400.
• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $918,604, two of which were storm shelters.
• Eighteen applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $4,180,911. The average reported value was $232,273.
• Six applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $36,800, two of which were storm shelters.
— Submitted Content