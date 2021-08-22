Aug. 6
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report July 23: Quality hay trade has slowed in most areas. With continued moisture and cooler temperatures there has been an ample supply of hay, making it a buyers market. With widespread rainfall across the state, production will continue, with many expecting a fifth cutting of alfalfa this year. Many producers are yielding less and lower quality hay. Grinding alfalfa prices dropped $10 per ton, while grass hay prices remain mostly steady. With low milk prices, dairies are switching to cheaper alternatives for the rations such as straw and silage.
Central Oklahoma: Premium to good large squares $150-$170 per ton. Premium to good large round $85-$110 per bale. Fair to good grinding $120 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: Premium large squares $160 per ton.
Western Oklahoma: Premium to Supreme large round $180 per ton. Good large round $150 per ton. Fair to good grinding $130 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Premium to supreme large round $110 to $130 per ton. Premium to supreme small square $6 per bale picked up in field $9 in the barn.
Western Oklahoma: Good to Premium to supreme large round $125 to $160 per ton. Organic good to supreme large round $180 to $240 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
• Oklahoma Direct Feeder Cattle Trade:
Aug. 13
Receipts: 3,471; Last Reported 3,977; Last Year 3,438
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly late in the week and traded 3-4 higher. Demand moderate to good. A cold front is expected over the weekend with rain up to 4 inches.
— Submitted Content