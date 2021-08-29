The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Aug. 12-18.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

Multi‐Family New Construction:

1303 W. Tecumseh Rd., Buildings 7, 9, 21, 22, 23 — Case Development Services, Artisan Crossing Apartments, $3,424,740 (Combined), Ward 8

Interior Finish:

2276 36th Ave. NW, Suite 100 — Brookhaven Office Park LLC, Jackles LLC Tenant Finish, $150,000, Ward 3

Addition/Alteration:

4250 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Norman Schools District 29, Roosevelt Elementary Renovation, $40,000, Ward 8

1440 W. Lindsey St. — Vaquero Norman Partners LP, Velvet Taco Restaurant, $650,000, Ward 2

1800 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 104 — Rieger LLC, Landlord Improvement, $10,000, Ward 8

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:

New Construction:

2803 24th Ave. NW — Medcore Properties, Medcore Senior Living Center Pool, $150,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

2545 W. Main St. — Bhanumati LLC UNC 35 P/C Int., Verizon Add Antennas to Tower, $25,000, Ward 2

1100 E. Constitution St., Suite 130 & 140 — Family Video Movie Club Inc., Landlord Remodel, $50,000, Ward 7

Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:

105 E. Boyd St. — Prosymna Real Estate Inc., Cohiba Lounge Game Day Tent, $5,000, Ward 4

Demolition:

1115 College Ave. — Alpha Chi Omega, Demo Sorority House, Not Reported, Ward 7

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Construction:

2525 E. Lindsey St. — Mission Norman, Ministry Office, $750,000, Ward 1

3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, Norman Regional Health System, $125,000,000, Ward 8

3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, Ambulatory Care, $58,000,000, Ward 8

2272 36th Ave. NW — Michael Corrales, New Office Suites, $875,000, Ward 3

TBD — Justin Barnes, New Automatic Car Wash, $2,000,000, Ward 5

Interior Finish:

1912 24th Ave. NW — Mai, Vincent, The Joint Chiropractic, $49,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

4200 28th Ave. NW — Jay Ho, Tenant Improvements, $350,000, Ward 8

1161 Rambling Oaks Dr. — Waffle House Inc., Waffle House Renovation/ADA Parking Repair, $121,548, Ward 3

125 Interstate Dr. — Waffle House Inc., Waffle House Renovation/ADA Parking Repair, $113,705, Ward 2

3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Retail Remodel, $80,000, Ward 8

3780 108th Ave. SE — Riley, Eric B., Life of Riley LLC Medical Marijuana Room & Shop Remodel, $60,000 (Combined), Ward 5

3126 36th Ave. NW — R R L Farms Inc., Dish Wireless Add Platform & Antennas to Tower, $25,000, Ward 8

Parking Lot:

1219 Lindsey Plaza Dr. — Hymer‐Hall 4 LLC, Antioch Community Church Additional Rear Concrete, $10,000, Ward 1

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Twenty‐two permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $4,871,090. The average reported value was $221,413, 14 of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program, and one applied for City’s Visibility program.

• Fourteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $277,230, four of which were storm shelters.

• Two Demolition permits were issued. One for 629 Iowa St. and one for 4020 E. Tecumseh Rd.

• Four applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $1,486,442. The average reported value was $371,610.

• Four applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $51,095, one of which was a storm shelter.

— Submitted Content

Tags

Trending Video