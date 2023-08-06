The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for July 20 through July 26, 2023
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
3301 24th Ave. NW — NFL Learning Norman OK, Learning Experience Daycare/Shelter, $3,200,000, Ward 8.
Addition/Alteration:
112 W. Main St. — 112 W. Main St, LLC, Blue Water Dispensary Remodel, $3,500, Ward 4.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
3401 36th Ave. NW — BancFirst, BancFirst Building, $2,700,000, Ward 8.
Interior Finish:
2201 Trae Young Dr., Suite 105 — Norman Regional Health Systems, Concession Stand, $145,000, Ward 8.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
609 12th Ave. NE — Murphy USA, Inc., Rebuild Gas Station, $800,000, Ward 6.
Interior Finish:
2201 Trae Young Dr., Suite 109 — Norman Regional Health System, Adidas Retail Shop, $200,000, Ward 83.
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Four (4) permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $1,400,000. The average reported value was $350,000, zero (0) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index (ERI) Program) and zero (0) to the City’s Visitability Program.
• One (1) permit to replace a manufactured home was issued for 5351 120th Ave. SE.
• Thirty (30) permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a combined reported value of $902,048, five (5) of which were storm shelters.
• One (1) application for a new single-family residence was submitted with a combined reported value of $550,000.
• One (1) application for a new manufactured home was submitted for 13020 Post Oak Rd.
• Four (4) applications for additions or alterations to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported value of $169,479.
• One (1) application for demolition was submitted for 221 W. Mosier St.
