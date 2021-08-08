The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for July 22-28.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
7800 E. Robinson St. — Benman, Robert, Cloud 9 Organics Medical Marijuana, $170,000, Ward 5
105 12th Ave. SE — Jimsu Investments LLC, Scooters Coffee, $350,000, Ward 1
Multi‐Family New Construction:
1303 W. Tecumseh Rd., Building 2, 5 and 12 — Case Development Services, Artisan Crossing Apartments, $3,605,290 (Combined), Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3651 Classen Blvd. — Walmart Realty, City National Bank Interior Demo/Remodel, $40,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
5600 W. Tecumseh Rd., Building 2 and 3, Nguten, Henry and Ngocanh T., Evergreen Lounge Medical Marijuana, $100,000 (Combined), Ward 3
Interior Finish:
2081 24th Ave. NW — University Town Center II LLC, Mo’ Bettahs Restaurant, $400,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
408 W. Hughbert St. — Cox Communications Office/Warehouse Remodel and Addition, $1,200,000, Ward 4
4680 W. Franklin Rd. — Payne, Bruce, Dish Wireless Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
2400 Conference Dr. — University Hospitality LLC, Marriott Residence Inn In-Ground Pool, $65,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
1800 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 100 — Rieger LLC, Studio Tatum LLC Office/Warehouse, $40,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2404 Classen Blvd. — Hope Community Church Inc., Dish Wireless Replace Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 7
2404 Classen Blvd. — Hope Community Church Inc., Remodel/Change of Use, $400,000, Ward 7
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Thirteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,575,076. The average reported value was $275,006, nine of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Eight permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $276,231, one of which was a storm shelters.
• One permit was issued for demolition of a house at 933 Wilson St.
• Five applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $1,657,097. The average reported value was $331,419.
• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $56,667.
• Two fire repair applications were submitted for 3201 Allspice Run and 6901 Cedar Ln.
• One application was submitted for demolition of a house at 629 Iowa St.
