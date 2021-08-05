July 23
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report on July 8: Hay trade remains steady in most areas with some areas slowing. Many producers are moving hay to their yearly buyers, but day to day trade has slowed down. With the recent rainfall and warmer temperatures there has been an increase in the hay supply, which is slowing the demand for some of the higher quality hay. Many producers have completed their third cutting of alfalfa, and with the recent moisture they are looking to have a good fourth cutting soon. Hay trade for the dairy market and grinding hay has slowed some with silage coming in soon. The weather is expected to be warmer and mostly dry in the coming week. The organic grass hay in western Oklahoma is certified USDA Organic.
Central Oklahoma: Premium to good large squares $150-$170 per ton. Premium to good large round $85-$110 per bale. Fair to good grinding $140 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Premium to Supreme large round $200.00 per ton. Good large round $150 per ton. Fair to good grinding $145 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Premium to supreme large round $110 to $130 per bale. Premium to supreme small square $6 per bale picked up in field.
Western Oklahoma: Good to premium to supreme large round $125 to $160 per ton. Good to premium large $80-$85 per ton. Organic good to supreme large round $180 $240 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
July 30
Receipts: 5,697; Last Reported 2,659; Last Year 3,059
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 3-5 higher. Feeder heifers traded 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand good. More seasonal type weather is in the extended forecast bringing triple digit temperatures.
— Submitted Content