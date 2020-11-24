NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health 86 new COVID-19 cases in Norman's Tuesday as the city recorded another virus-related death.
The city has now recorded 70 COVID-19-related deaths, 24 of them reported in the last month. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
With 86 new cases reported Tuesday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 6,223.
Cleveland County reported four additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county death toll to 124. Of the latest deaths, three were Cleveland County residents 65 or older, while one was a man in the 36-39 year old age range, according to the Health Department.
With 169 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 12,012. The county has reported more than 1,300 of its total cases in the last week alone.
Moore reported 44 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 2,397. One of the latest Cleveland County deaths was in Moore, bringing the city's death toll to 19.
The latest update to the Health Department's risk assessment map places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The latest on school-specific case and quarantine numbers is available on NPS' website.
Oklahoma reported 2,736 new cases in the state Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 180,610. More than 22,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The state's seven-day case average reached 3,171 on Tuesday, another all-time high. Statewide hospitalization numbers peaked on Monday evening at 1,566 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations.
The state reported 15 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,664.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
