NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional COVID-19-related death and 86 new cases in Norman on Monday.
The city has now recorded 75 COVID-19-related deaths, 14 of them reported in the last month alone.
Because the Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur, it's unclear when the latest death happened. Friday's epidemiology report showed no additional deaths in Norman nursing homes last week.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 7,434, with 6,320 recoveries.
Oklahoma reported 1,903 new cases in the state Monday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 218,389. More than 20,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
After resuming its steady climb upward late last week, the state's seven-day case average rose again to 2,949 on Monday.
The state will update hospitalization numbers in Monday night's executive order report. Oklahoma last reported hospitalizations on Friday evening, when the state had 1,721 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations.
The state reported 15 additional deaths Monday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,911.
With 168 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 14,428. The county has reported nearly 1,500 of those total cases in the last week alone.
The additional death in Norman brings the county death toll to 132. The Health Department has reported 12,225 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 43 new cases Monday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 3,048. Moore has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department's risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS will release school-specific case and quarantine numbers on its site Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.