NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19-related deaths for the second day in a row Monday as the statewide case total rose by 88.
The known state COVID-19 case total now stands at 5,398, up from 5,310 Sunday. Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death toll still stands at 288, while the OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that 4,008 of the state's cases are recovered.
The OSDH reported that of the 88 new cases reported Monday, 64% were in Texas County, which has recently surpassed Cleveland County to become the county with the third most COVID-19 cases of any Oklahoma county. Texas County is home to Guymon's Seaboard Foods pork processing plant, which has dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, The Oklahoman reported last week.
A Friday report from the interim state epidemiologist showed that new cases over the week of May 8-14 were down 11.2% over the week before, and new deaths were down 36.8% from the week before. As of the state's most recent executive order report Friday, Oklahoma had processed 123,954 COVID-19 tests, 117,807 of them negative.
Totals in Norman did not change between Sunday and Monday, leaving the city with 223 total COVID-19 cases and 19 related deaths. Data from the OSDH can lag over the weekend, when labs are closed and the state does not issue executive order reports.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which entered the second part of its first phase Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
As of Monday, 189 of Norman's cases are recovered.
At least 126 of Norman's total cases and 16 of the city's 19 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes, as of the most recent executive order report Friday. As of Friday, 137 of the state's then-285 deaths involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases and 5 deaths. At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths. A state spokesperson confirmed Friday that state testing has been completed at both Brookhaven and Grace, though both facilities have declined cleaning from the Oklahoma National Guard.
Monday's numbers showed no new cases and no new deaths in Cleveland County, where the county case total stands at 468 and the death total at 36. County recovery numbers also have not moved since Sunday, and stand at 399 recovered cases.
According to the Friday executive order report, 73% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease. The average age of death for those who died in connection with the virus is 75.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
