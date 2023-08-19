OKLAHOMA CITY – The Dragonfly Home will host their 8th Annual Crown of Beauty Gala in support of their services for victims of human trafficking on Thursday, September 7, 2023, 6:00-9:00 PM, at the Embassy Suites in Downtown Oklahoma City.

“Oklahomans are realizing more and more that human trafficking is very real and it’s happening here, and they want to make a difference,” said Whitney Anderson, Executive Director of The Dragonfly Home. “People who attend The Crown of Beauty Gala will make an immediate impact for trafficking survivors in Oklahoma City and get inspired by the stories of hope and freedom we’ll share at the event.”

The gala will feature a special presentation of human trafficking survivor voices as they share their experiences of gaining help and hope after trafficking. Dragonfly will present a Human Trafficking Survivor Art Gallery, featuring original artwork by survivors, and a performance by Oklahoma City spoken word artist Lady Deanne Brodie-Mends. The gala will also feature a silent auction and live auction, as well as wine and whiskey pulls.

“The annual Crown of Beauty Gala celebrates the restoration of what was stolen from people who experienced human trafficking,” said Anderson. “Not only does this event raise funds that support Dragonfly’s programs for human trafficking survivors in Oklahoma City, but it also connects us with people in the community who are passionate about making a difference for the people we serve.”

The 8th annual Crown of Beauty Gala is presented by David and Lezlie Hudiburg and Hobby Lobby. The gala will take place on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 6:00-9:00 PM. Tickets for the in-person event are $100 for a single ticket and $180 for a pairs ticket. Tables of eight are available for $650. Tickets and tables are available for purchase on The Dragonfly Home website.

The Crown of Beauty Gala supports The Dragonfly Home’s specialized services for victim-survivors of human trafficking. Dragonfly offers specialized case management, crisis intervention, and services for sex trafficking and labor trafficking victims, as well as their children and family.

Since November 2016, Dragonfly has served over 800 people who experienced sex trafficking or labor trafficking through their Human Trafficking Crisis Center and fielded over 9,000 calls to their 24-Hour Human Trafficking Helpline. Dragonfly has also opened Oklahoma’s first state-certified Human Trafficking Transition Home, serving women who have experienced sex trafficking or labor trafficking, as well as their dependent, minor children.

To purchase tickets or tables to the Crown of Beauty Gala, as well as learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.thedragonflyhome.org/gala.

All proceeds will go toward The Dragonfly Home, Oklahoma City’s only state-certified non-profit serving victims of human trafficking