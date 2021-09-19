The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Sept. 2-8.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

Interior Finish:

4210 Classen Cir., Suite 100 — South Norman Industrial LLC, 405 Consulting Medical Marijuana, $80,000, Ward 7

Addition/Alteration:

1919 W. Boyd St. — Norman Public Schools, Alcott Middle School Band/Shelter Addition & Remodel, $3,528,945, Ward 2

Fire Repair:

231 W. Main St. — J. Ford LLC, White Box Remodel/Repair, $30,000, Ward 4

Parking Lot:

3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park South Side Parking Expansion, $350,000, Ward 8

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:

New Construction:

16300 E. Rock Creek Rd. — Ward, Joseph Daniel & Maribeth, Thunderbird Family Farms Medical Marijuana, $31,000, Ward 5

Interior Finish:

4216 Classen Cir., Suite 108 — South Norman Industrial LLC, DCGL Planting Remodel for Medical Marijuana, $5,000, Ward 7

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Construction:

215 E. Constitution St. — City of Norman, Reaves Park Baseball New Concession/Restroom Building, $350,000, Ward 7

Multi‐Family New Construction:

214 W. Eufaula St. — 4305 LLC, New Apartment Complex, $750,000, Ward 4

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,673,680. The average reported value was $334,736, three of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program, and none applied for City’s Visibility program.)

• Eleven permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $564,800, one of which was a storm shelter.

• One demolition permit was issued for garage in back of house at 214 Beal St.

• Two applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $500,000. The average reported value was $250,000.

• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $148,576.

