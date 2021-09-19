The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Sept. 2-8.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
4210 Classen Cir., Suite 100 — South Norman Industrial LLC, 405 Consulting Medical Marijuana, $80,000, Ward 7
Addition/Alteration:
1919 W. Boyd St. — Norman Public Schools, Alcott Middle School Band/Shelter Addition & Remodel, $3,528,945, Ward 2
Fire Repair:
231 W. Main St. — J. Ford LLC, White Box Remodel/Repair, $30,000, Ward 4
Parking Lot:
3110 W. Franklin Rd. — City of Norman, Ruby Grant Park South Side Parking Expansion, $350,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
16300 E. Rock Creek Rd. — Ward, Joseph Daniel & Maribeth, Thunderbird Family Farms Medical Marijuana, $31,000, Ward 5
Interior Finish:
4216 Classen Cir., Suite 108 — South Norman Industrial LLC, DCGL Planting Remodel for Medical Marijuana, $5,000, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
215 E. Constitution St. — City of Norman, Reaves Park Baseball New Concession/Restroom Building, $350,000, Ward 7
Multi‐Family New Construction:
214 W. Eufaula St. — 4305 LLC, New Apartment Complex, $750,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,673,680. The average reported value was $334,736, three of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program, and none applied for City’s Visibility program.)
• Eleven permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $564,800, one of which was a storm shelter.
• One demolition permit was issued for garage in back of house at 214 Beal St.
• Two applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $500,000. The average reported value was $250,000.
• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $148,576.
