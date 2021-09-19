Sept. 2
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report on Aug. 20: Hay trade remains slow to steady across the state. With hot and dry weather, yields in hay production begins to slow. According to the USDA, hay supplies are tightening, which is expected to cause an increase in prices this fall. Corn harvest has started in many areas across the state as grain prices remain steady to some lower with the hurricane weather slowing down export movements. With higher than normal feed prices expected this fall, producers will be looking for cheaper feed rations. Grinding quality hay has slowed down with the influx of silage. Scattered rain and cooler temperatures are forecasted for the upcoming weekend.
Central Oklahoma: Good large squares with some grass $160 per ton. Good alfalfa/grass mix large round $100 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Premium to Supreme large round $185-$225 per ton. Good grinding alfalfa $90 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Premium to supreme small square $9 in the barn. Premium to good bermuda grass large round $45-$55 per bale, $85 per ton.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Sept. 10
Receipts: 1,738; Last Reported 2,191; Last Year 989
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steers traded few steady, mostly 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers were lightly tested on a Current FOB trades for a trend. Demand moderate. Cooler temperatures have swept across the trade are with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
