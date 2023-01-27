The University of Oklahoma announced that 9,260 students were named to its fall honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
Of these students, 4,007 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center.
For students in Norman campus programs, the fall honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during the winter intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.